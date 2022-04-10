David Brooke McConnell
November 13, 1940 - April 7, 2022
Dr. David Brooke McConnell passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Sovah Hospital in Martinsville, Va. with his wife of 37 years at his side.
He was born in Carlisle, Pa., was a top scholar, enjoyed reading and studying, world history, snow skiing, and playing club tennis. David also enjoyed gardening and was a master gardener. He loved traveling, and he and his wife, Mary Ann have traveled all over the world.
He attended Denison University, where he played football, and went on to Thomas Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, Pa. to receive his medical degree. He was a member of the Grand Chapter of Phi Chi Medical Fraternity. He interned at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. Dr. McConnell was a Board-Certified general surgeon from the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor) and was a Boarded Emergency Physician and practiced at Memorial Hospital of Martinsville and Henry County.
David was a member of First United Methodist Church in Martinsville, Va. and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville, where he was an Elder. He was also a member of Chatmoss Country Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. I.W. McConnell and Mollie; his sister, Drew Crags; brothers, Colin and Brian. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; sister, Dawn Sawyer; and brother, Devin McConnell.
A memorial service will be held privately.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the McConnell family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 10, 2022.