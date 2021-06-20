To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
The world has lost a great woman of God. Praying for family
Rose Jimmy Hale
Friend
June 25, 2021
She was a huge inspiration toward me and influence that helped me grow in Jesus Christ. One of my favorite Youth Sunday School Teachers at Fairway Baptist. My prayers and sympathies to the family. Look forward to meeting her in Heaven.
Brent Mabe
Friend
June 22, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Delia's passing. She was a sweet & kind lady. Prayers & hugs for all the family.