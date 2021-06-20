Menu
Delia Marshall
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Delia Marshall

Delia Marshall. 83, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 20, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
The world has lost a great woman of God. Praying for family
Rose Jimmy Hale
Friend
June 25, 2021
She was a huge inspiration toward me and influence that helped me grow in Jesus Christ. One of my favorite Youth Sunday School Teachers at Fairway Baptist. My prayers and sympathies to the family. Look forward to meeting her in Heaven.
Brent Mabe
Friend
June 22, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Delia's passing. She was a sweet & kind lady. Prayers & hugs for all the family.
Audrey (Fretwell) Hazelwood
Friend
June 20, 2021
