Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dempsey M. "Butch" Jones Jr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Dempsey M. "Butch" Jones Jr.

October 31, 1943 - December 19, 2021

Dempsey M. "Butch" Jones Jr., 78, of Collinsville, Va. went home to his Lord on Sunday, December 19, 2021. He was the son of the late Dempsey M. Jones Sr. and the late Mary Garner Jones. He was born in Bassett, Va. on October 31, 1943. He was a graduate of Bassett High School and Patrick and Henry Community College. He was a longtime, faithful member of Smith Memorial United Methodist Church in Collinsville, Va.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley Goode Jones of the residence; daughter, Leanne Jones Sykes (Aaron) of Collinsville, Va.; son, David M. Jones (Jennifer) of Wilmington, N.C.; grandson, Tyler J. Brooks of Tulsa, Okla. and two granddaughters, Mackenzie Nicole Jones and Peyton Garner Jones of Wilmington, N.C. Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Mildred T. Goode; aunt, Edith J. Harris of Fieldale, Va.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Carl and Rosy Goode of Raleigh, N.C.; and a special cousin, Carrie Lee Drewett of Roanoke Rapids, N.C.

A visitation will be from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Daniel Guenther and the Rev. Robert Edwards officiating.

Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to Grace Network, P.O. Box 3902, Martinsville, VA 24115.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Jones family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Dec
23
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Shirley ,I am so sorry for you loss. I remember you when we lived on Sylvan Ridge in Martinsville , we were little girls then. Have often thought about you all. Again my sympathies.
Shelby Rorrer Turner
Other
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results