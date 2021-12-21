Dempsey M. "Butch" Jones Jr.
October 31, 1943 - December 19, 2021
Dempsey M. "Butch" Jones Jr., 78, of Collinsville, Va. went home to his Lord on Sunday, December 19, 2021. He was the son of the late Dempsey M. Jones Sr. and the late Mary Garner Jones. He was born in Bassett, Va. on October 31, 1943. He was a graduate of Bassett High School and Patrick and Henry Community College. He was a longtime, faithful member of Smith Memorial United Methodist Church in Collinsville, Va.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley Goode Jones of the residence; daughter, Leanne Jones Sykes (Aaron) of Collinsville, Va.; son, David M. Jones (Jennifer) of Wilmington, N.C.; grandson, Tyler J. Brooks of Tulsa, Okla. and two granddaughters, Mackenzie Nicole Jones and Peyton Garner Jones of Wilmington, N.C. Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Mildred T. Goode; aunt, Edith J. Harris of Fieldale, Va.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Carl and Rosy Goode of Raleigh, N.C.; and a special cousin, Carrie Lee Drewett of Roanoke Rapids, N.C.
A visitation will be from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Daniel Guenther and the Rev. Robert Edwards officiating.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to Grace Network, P.O. Box 3902, Martinsville, VA 24115.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Jones family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 21, 2021.