Dennis Martin
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street
Martinsville, VA
Dennis Martin

October 20, 1953 - February 27, 2021

Dennis Martin, 67, of Hendricks Ct., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Virginia on October 20, 1953, the son of Charity Edwards Martin and the late Price C. Martin. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby D. Martin.

Dennis was a member of Bibleway Greater Assurance Ministries, Bassett, Va. He was a 1972 graduate of G.W. Carver High School. Dennis attended Norfolk State University, and was a United States Air Force veteran.

Dennis leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Charity Edwards Martin of Ridgeway, Va.; four brothers, Larry (Pam) Martin of Richmond, Va., Bishop Randy (Daisy) Martin and Derrick Martin both of Martinsville, Va., and Terry Martin of Stuart, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home with Bishop Randy Martin, Eulogist. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 until 5 p.m. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering, and social distancing is required. Other times, the family will be receiving friends at the home of his mother, 755 Wagon Trail Rd., Ridgeway, Va. Burial will follow at the Martin Family Cemetery, Wagon Trail Rd., Ridgeway, Va.

To view live streaming of the service, go to Hairston Funeral Home's Facebook page, then click on the service

Hairston Funeral Home is serving the Martin family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street , Martinsville, VA
Mar
3
Service
live stream service
Hairston Funeral Home's Facebook page, VA
Mar
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street , Martinsville, VA
The funeral was very nice! Elaine & I loved Dennis & we always helped him when he was traveling on the road. He was such a good person and he will be truly missed. God Bless Ms. Charity and Larry and his remaining brothers & family. You know God is always with us and He now has Dennis. He will be alright now! He took that Angelic Flight to Heaven! We will ALL do that one day! Praying for ALL of YOU. Love & God Bless!!
Eleanor Craighead
March 5, 2021
My sincere condolences to you all and asking God to keep his arms around his mother
Gail Dillard
March 3, 2021
You're warm and friendly spirit will be missed among us all who love you. Rest in Peace Classmate.
Charlotte Redd Thomas
March 1, 2021
Our prayers and condolences are with the Martin family. God bless you and strengthen you.
Vanessa & Ricky Hailey
February 28, 2021
