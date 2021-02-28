Dennis MartinOctober 20, 1953 - February 27, 2021Dennis Martin, 67, of Hendricks Ct., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Virginia on October 20, 1953, the son of Charity Edwards Martin and the late Price C. Martin. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby D. Martin.Dennis was a member of Bibleway Greater Assurance Ministries, Bassett, Va. He was a 1972 graduate of G.W. Carver High School. Dennis attended Norfolk State University, and was a United States Air Force veteran.Dennis leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Charity Edwards Martin of Ridgeway, Va.; four brothers, Larry (Pam) Martin of Richmond, Va., Bishop Randy (Daisy) Martin and Derrick Martin both of Martinsville, Va., and Terry Martin of Stuart, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home with Bishop Randy Martin, Eulogist. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 until 5 p.m. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering, and social distancing is required. Other times, the family will be receiving friends at the home of his mother, 755 Wagon Trail Rd., Ridgeway, Va. Burial will follow at the Martin Family Cemetery, Wagon Trail Rd., Ridgeway, Va.To view live streaming of the service, go to Hairston Funeral Home's Facebook page, then click on the serviceHairston Funeral Home is serving the Martin family.