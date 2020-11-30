Dewey Lynwood Pendleton
September 26, 1941 - November 28, 2020
Dewey Lynwood Pendleton, 79, of Collinsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
He was born on September 26, 1941 to the late Tyler Turner Pendleton and Nellie Gay Boyd Pendleton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Charlotte Love and Jo Ann Dalton.
Mr. Pendleton worked for Love Construction for 45 years as a carpenter before retiring and working on his own. He was an avid Mustang collector and a Ford man. Through the years, he attended annual Mustang shows nationwide winning many trophies. He was a member of The Mustang Club of America. Mustangs and his grandchildren were his passion. Lynwood attended Stone Memorial Christian Church and helped build the new sanctuary when it was constructed and completed in 1996.
He is survived by his wife, Leona Elizabeth Hall Pendleton of the residence; daughters, Barbara Pendleton Lovelace (Kenny) of Collinsville, Va. and Carol Pendleton Henderson (Craig) of Collinsville, Va.; son, Wayne Pendleton of Collinsville, Va.; and four grandchildren, Michael Pendleton, Eric Lovelace, Natalie Lovelace, and Cameron Henderson.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Stone Memorial Christian Church with Minister Tim Wood officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Henry Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Pendleton family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
