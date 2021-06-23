Dewey "Dickie" Lenwood Prillaman
May 19, 1933 - June 20, 2021
Mr. Dewey "Dickie" Lenwood Prillaman, age 88, of Collinsville, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mt. Airy, N.C. He was born in Franklin County, on May 19, 1933, to the late John Marshall Prillaman and Nannie Sue Clark Prillaman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Lucy Rakes, Doris Blackwell, Louella Armstrong, Dorothy Prillaman; and four brothers, Junior Prillaman, Bill Prillaman, Jack Prillaman, Buren Prillaman.
Dickie served in the U.S. Army and had retired from Bassett Furniture with over 46 years of service. He was an avid gardener who loved the outdoors and playing Rook with his brothers. He attended Landmark Baptist Church in Collinsville.
Surviving is his loving wife of 66 years, Nadine Greenwood Prillaman of the home; one daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Richard Puckett of Mt. Airy, N.C.; three grandchildren, Adam Barnes, Julie Isaac and husband, Wilson, Kyla Johnson and husband, Kenan; three stepgrandchildren, Tyler Puckett and wife, Amber, Brian Puckett, Katherine Childress and husband, Charles; two great-grandchildren, Kennedy Johnson, Kallie Johnson; five stepgreat-grandchildren; two sisters, Lolene Moore and Mollie Dalton both of Bassett; one brother, Wayne Prillaman of Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Landmark Baptist Church, 3870 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, VA 24078, with Dr. J.D. Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at the church. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 23, 2021.