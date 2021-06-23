Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dewey Lenwood "Dickie" Prillaman
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Services - Stuart
202 West Blue Ridge Street
Stuart, VA
Dewey "Dickie" Lenwood Prillaman

May 19, 1933 - June 20, 2021

Mr. Dewey "Dickie" Lenwood Prillaman, age 88, of Collinsville, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mt. Airy, N.C. He was born in Franklin County, on May 19, 1933, to the late John Marshall Prillaman and Nannie Sue Clark Prillaman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Lucy Rakes, Doris Blackwell, Louella Armstrong, Dorothy Prillaman; and four brothers, Junior Prillaman, Bill Prillaman, Jack Prillaman, Buren Prillaman.

Dickie served in the U.S. Army and had retired from Bassett Furniture with over 46 years of service. He was an avid gardener who loved the outdoors and playing Rook with his brothers. He attended Landmark Baptist Church in Collinsville.

Surviving is his loving wife of 66 years, Nadine Greenwood Prillaman of the home; one daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Richard Puckett of Mt. Airy, N.C.; three grandchildren, Adam Barnes, Julie Isaac and husband, Wilson, Kyla Johnson and husband, Kenan; three stepgrandchildren, Tyler Puckett and wife, Amber, Brian Puckett, Katherine Childress and husband, Charles; two great-grandchildren, Kennedy Johnson, Kallie Johnson; five stepgreat-grandchildren; two sisters, Lolene Moore and Mollie Dalton both of Bassett; one brother, Wayne Prillaman of Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Landmark Baptist Church, 3870 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, VA 24078, with Dr. J.D. Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at the church. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Landmark Baptist Church
3870 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, VA
Jun
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Landmark Baptist Church
3870 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Moody Funeral Services - Stuart
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moody Funeral Services - Stuart.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Donna. I am so sorry for your loss. Cherish his love and celebrate great memories.
Cheryl Joyce
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results