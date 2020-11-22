Diann Donavant Price
October 19, 1946 - November 19, 2020
Diann Donavant Price, 74, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born October 19, 1946 in Martinsville, Va. to the late Myrtle Elizabeth Rigney Donavant and Calvin Parker Donavant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Garland Donavant; and brother-in-law, David Haynes.
Diann lived in Richmond for 45 years where she worked as a maintenance administrator for Verizon, and later returned home to Martinsville.
She is survived by her children, Kimberly Hefner (Jeff) of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Michael A. Griffith of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Jesse D. Croxton, Heather D. Croxton, Derek C. Hefner, Samantha E. Hefner, and Cassie L. Wray; great-grandchildren, Aidan P. Croxton, Noah J. Colon, Kierra J. Colon, and Levi H. Borchardt; siblings, Billy Donavant (Cecelia), Eva Weaver (Randolph), Shelby Haynes, Roy Donavant (Judy), Hazel Pickurel (Randy), Martha Reed (Roy Lee), and Barbara Worrell (Danny). Also surviving is a host of extended family; her companion, Gilberto Solorzano; and beloved dog, Gizmo.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with a private funeral following the visitation. In addition to the visitation, friends and family are also welcome to attend the entombment at Roselawn Sanctuary of Hope at 12 p.m. with Minister Dean Ashby officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to lymphaticnetwork.org
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 22, 2020.