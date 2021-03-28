Dolores "Dodie" Wackerline Bach
March 24, 2021
Dolores "Dodie" Wackerline Bach, 91, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Haven of Rest in Ridgeway.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Martinsville and was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Henry Bach Sr.
A very special thank you to Karen Hicks and all staff at Haven of Rest and to Mountain Valley Hospice.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Music Fund, P.O. Box 4383, Martinsville, VA 24112, SPCA, or The Charity League, P.O. Box 3172, Martinsville, VA 24112.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery in Martinsville.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
