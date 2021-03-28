Menu
Dolores Wackerline "Dodie" Bach
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street
Martinsville, VA
Dolores "Dodie" Wackerline Bach

March 24, 2021

Dolores "Dodie" Wackerline Bach, 91, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Haven of Rest in Ridgeway.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Martinsville and was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Henry Bach Sr.

A very special thank you to Karen Hicks and all staff at Haven of Rest and to Mountain Valley Hospice.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Music Fund, P.O. Box 4383, Martinsville, VA 24112, SPCA, or The Charity League, P.O. Box 3172, Martinsville, VA 24112.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery in Martinsville.

Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
Martinsville, VA
Mrs Dobie as we called her at the Haven of Rest was a special lady. That was Karen Hicks patient, who could but a smile on Mrs Dodie's face. I know was will be missed. RIP
Ruby Amos
March 29, 2021
I had the pleasure of meeting and traveling abroad with Dodie on many occasions. She taught me a lot as we usually traveled without a firm itinerary. She was a very knowledgeable tour guide and we laughed a lot as we explored new places and others that Dodie was very familiar. She loved entertaining and always did it with a flair. She leaves her mark on everyone she touched and will be greatly missed. Mona Clark
Mona Clark
March 29, 2021
It was my great pleasure to know Dodie. When I travel I especially think about Dodie; she always gave me good travel tips.
Elva Adams
March 28, 2021
I loved Mrs. Bach. She was a great teacher and a great person. She will be missed.
Tracy P
March 28, 2021
I was only around her a few times but she was so pleasant and fun to be with. she had a good sense of humor.
Patsy Hobson
March 28, 2021
