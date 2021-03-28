I had the pleasure of meeting and traveling abroad with Dodie on many occasions. She taught me a lot as we usually traveled without a firm itinerary. She was a very knowledgeable tour guide and we laughed a lot as we explored new places and others that Dodie was very familiar. She loved entertaining and always did it with a flair. She leaves her mark on everyone she touched and will be greatly missed. Mona Clark

Mona Clark March 29, 2021