Donald Wayne Fain
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Donald Wayne Fain

Donald Wayne Fain, 74, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Franklin Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on July 22, 1947, in Stuart, Va. to the late Edna Lovell Fain and James Fain. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Frank Hall; sister, Martha Sue Hooker; sister-in-law, Diann Haynes and son-in-law, James F. Wheeler Jr.

Mr. Fain served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam War veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Lena Arrington Fain; daughters, Angie Overton (Craig) and Kim Wheeler (Scott Shytle); siblings, Avery Hall (Sally), Doyle Fain (Martha), Robert H. Fain, Mary Frances "Sis" Bryant, Stanley Fain (Jennifer) and Phillip Fain; brothers-in-law, James Arrington Jr. (Kim) and Donald Haynes. Also surviving is his grandchildren, Christopher Turner, Nathaniel Overton and Hannah Overton, great-grandson, Zane Turner and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel, and other times at the home of Kim Wheeler, 1231 Mulberry Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Dean Ashby officiating. Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park.

In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to County Line Christian Church, 12711 Old Chatham Road, Axton, VA 24054.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Fain family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 10, 2022.
