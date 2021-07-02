Donald W. Harris Sr.



April 10, 1942 - May 31, 2021



Donald W. Harris Sr., 79, of Martinsville, Va. made his transition to his heavenly home on Tuesday, May 31, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Don was born in Martinsville, Va., on April 10, 1942, to the late Sarah Harris Menefee and raised by the late Lillie and Johnny King.



Don graduated from George W. Carver High School in 1960. Soon after he joined the United States Army where he proudly served his country. He spent over 20 years working at DuPont prior to his retirement in 1995.



On March 16, 1966, he married his one true love, Audrey Faye King, who predeceased him on March 5, 2015. Don leaves to cherish his memory his three children, Wesley Jr. and his wife, Monica, daughter, Michelle Draper and son, Anthony. His grandchildren Myles, Jasmine, Ashley, Taylor, Alston and four great-grandchildren, his beloved sister, Juanita Sharma (Buddy) and only living aunt, Geraldine Harris plus a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Alfred Harris, and sister, Lonnetta Harris.



A celebration of his life will be held graveside at the Harris Family Cemetery off 641 near New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 310 New Light Church Rd, Martinsville, VA 24112 on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 12 p.m.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jul. 2, 2021.