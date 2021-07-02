Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald W. Harris Sr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flower Mound Family Funeral Home
3550 Firewheel Dr
Flower Mound, TX
Donald W. Harris Sr.

April 10, 1942 - May 31, 2021

Donald W. Harris Sr., 79, of Martinsville, Va. made his transition to his heavenly home on Tuesday, May 31, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Don was born in Martinsville, Va., on April 10, 1942, to the late Sarah Harris Menefee and raised by the late Lillie and Johnny King.

Don graduated from George W. Carver High School in 1960. Soon after he joined the United States Army where he proudly served his country. He spent over 20 years working at DuPont prior to his retirement in 1995.

On March 16, 1966, he married his one true love, Audrey Faye King, who predeceased him on March 5, 2015. Don leaves to cherish his memory his three children, Wesley Jr. and his wife, Monica, daughter, Michelle Draper and son, Anthony. His grandchildren Myles, Jasmine, Ashley, Taylor, Alston and four great-grandchildren, his beloved sister, Juanita Sharma (Buddy) and only living aunt, Geraldine Harris plus a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Alfred Harris, and sister, Lonnetta Harris.

A celebration of his life will be held graveside at the Harris Family Cemetery off 641 near New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 310 New Light Church Rd, Martinsville, VA 24112 on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 12 p.m.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jul. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Harris Family Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Flower Mound Family Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Flower Mound Family Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Blessed are they that mourn for they will be comforted. You are in our prayers.
Leth & Marian Hairston
July 2, 2021
Sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Harris. He was a great friend and supporter of Laurel Park High School. Praying for the family and know that Go´s is your strength.
Charles Preston
Work
July 2, 2021
We are sorry for your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving presence will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel W. Spencer, President
Hazel W. Spencer
Work
July 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results