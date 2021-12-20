Menu
Donna Sue Acuna-Rivera
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Donna Sue Acuna-Rivera

Donna Sue Acuna-Rivera, 64, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away at Sovah Health Martinsville, Virginia on Friday, December 17, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 20, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to hear of Donna's passing. She had been in my prayers and now you, her family are in my prayers. Whenever I visited her she always had a positive attitude, even when she was feeling bad. She'll be missed.
Arlene Hall
Friend
December 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Renee Munson
December 21, 2021
