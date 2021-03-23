I knew Donna when she had a small Beauty Shop at Bassett Forks. She was a very sweet lady and I know she will be missed by everyone that knew her. We will keep the family in our prayers.
Charles and Alice Barham
Friend
March 31, 2021
So sorry to hear of Donnas passing. My mom an dad Lackeys an Sterling my husband are buried on the left b4 u get to Donna's grave. She used to fix mine an Sterlings hair. I was putting flowers on their grave an saw Donna's grave. Prayers for famiky
Elaine Mullins
Friend
March 29, 2021
We are so sorry about Donna Lee. We have so many wonderful memories with the Tilley family years ago at Grassy Creek Church. We will have a grand reunion one of these days. Praying for all of you. J.D. and Jane
Draper
Jane and J.D. Draper
March 28, 2021
Our sympathy to the family and friends of Donna Tilly Clark
Dewey and Mary Stone
Acquaintance
March 25, 2021
Donna was at one time married to my cousin, she was a delight and her smile was a bright light. Praying for your loss.
Debra Young
March 25, 2021
So sorry to here. I use to see her playing as a kid when I played with her brother Tommy my best high school friend. Just wanted the family know you're in our prayers. Old neighbors and friend, Whudy Goard [email protected]
Whudy Goard
Friend
March 23, 2021
With warm memories of how much our Aunt Donna loved Christmas and the ones we spent at Nana's and PaPa's house with her. Always in our hearts, Michael and Lora
Brenda Tilley
Family
March 23, 2021
Donna you was such a sweet soul I'm going to miss you terribly but I know you are with Dale until we meet again my sweet friend
Elwood and Patricia Sowers
Neighbor
March 22, 2021
RIP MY BEAUTIFUL ONE. I KNOWN YOUR WINGS ARE WIDE AND HIGH NOW. I WILL MISS YOU MY DEAR AND BEST FRIEND THAT HAS BEEN WITH ME ALL THESE YEARS.
FRAN merriman
Friend
March 22, 2021
I'm sorry to hear of Donna's passing and have thoughts of strength for the family
Glenda Scott
Neighbor
March 22, 2021
Donna was a very special lady! She and Dale took their nephew Timmy and me in when we didn’t have anywhere to go at the beginning of our relationship. She treated me as family from day one. I know that she and Dale are having a very loving reunion in heaven right now! She will be greatly missed!!