Donna Jean Moore CooperJune 10, 1934 - June 4, 2021Donna was born on June 10, 1934, in Bassett, Va., to John Robert and Mary Magdalene Moore. She was one of 10 children and had a smile that would brighten any room.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James "Jim" Cooper; her sisters, Pat Hall and Esther Clements; her brothers, Chester Moore and Eldean Moore (Mignon); her stepson, Jamie Cooper; and her infant granddaughter, Emily Tschieder.Donna leaves behind her daughter, Joyce Tschieder (Paul); her brothers, Frank Moore (Linda) and Michael Moore (Judy); her sisters, Mary June Martin, Violet Owens and Joy Ruoss (Joe); her grandchildren, Lauren, Max, Megan (Nick) and Molly; her great-grandchildren, Kaidyn, Kameryn, Madelyn and Ariana, and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held at Culley's at 700 Timberlane Rd on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. Service will be at Morningside Baptist Church on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. graveside at Culleys following the service. There will be a reception afterwards at Morningside Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, donations to Morningside Baptist Church Kid's Fund in Donna's name would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com Culley's Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home1737 Riggins Road