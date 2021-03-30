Donna Raye Strait Hodges
October 17, 1957 - March 29, 2021
Donna Raye Strait Hodges, 63, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at her home. She was born on October 17, 1957, in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Raymond and Blanche Slaydon Strait. She was a member of Villa Heights Baptist Church, was a beloved Mother and Nana and worked for the Martinsville Bulletin for many years.
She is survived by daughter, Sherri Brim Sowers (Billy); sons, Freddie "Joey" Brim Jr. (Kasey), and Joshua Eston Raines (Gabby); sister, Cheryl Strait Blalock; grandchildren, Logan Sowers, Trey Brim, Reese Brim, Aiden Sowers and Jhett Raines; niece, Lindsey Blalock; and nephew, Van Evan Blalock Jr.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2021.