Donna Raye Strait Hodges
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Donna Raye Strait Hodges

October 17, 1957 - March 29, 2021

Donna Raye Strait Hodges, 63, of Fieldale, Virginia passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at her home. She was born on October 17, 1957, in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Raymond and Blanche Slaydon Strait. She was a member of Villa Heights Baptist Church, was a beloved Mother and Nana and worked for the Martinsville Bulletin for many years.

She is survived by daughter, Sherri Brim Sowers (Billy); sons, Freddie "Joey" Brim Jr. (Kasey), and Joshua Eston Raines (Gabby); sister, Cheryl Strait Blalock; grandchildren, Logan Sowers, Trey Brim, Reese Brim, Aiden Sowers and Jhett Raines; niece, Lindsey Blalock; and nephew, Van Evan Blalock Jr.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
