Doris Darlene Briggs
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Doris Darlene Briggs

November 8, 1945 - December 30, 2021

Doris Darlene Briggs, 76, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital. She was born November 8, 1945, in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Buster Hardy and Gladys Thacker Hardy Floyd. She attended Stanleytown's Amazing Grace Baptist Church. She retired from the textile industry in 2005.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, James Floyd; son, Chadwick Briggs, stepson, Kenneth Briggs; ex-husband and loving friend, Eugene Briggs; sister, Virginia "Ginger" Ferguson; and brother, Jimmy Floyd.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Sue Briggs Sessor (Lee); son, Darryl Gene Donovant; sister, Ninita Ramsey (Wayne), brother, Buster Lee Hardy (Elizabeth Ann); sister-in-law, Jacqueline Floyd; daughter-in-law, Brenda Baynes Briggs; grandchildren, Austin Sessor and Shannon Barker (Jonathan); and great-granddaughter, Hannah Barker.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one half hour prior to the service. Memorials can be made to Ridgeway Rescue Squad or Ridgeway Fire Department.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
Wright Funeral Service Chapel
1425 Greensboro Road, Martinsville, VA
Jan
6
Service
Wright Funeral Service Chapel
1425 Greensboro Road, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Darryl & Brenda, I live in Floyd and seen the online notice in the Bulletin. First thing I remember was all the times your mom fed me when I was hanging out at your house and that old green Chevy Impala she drove that Darryl abused after he got his license. The things you remember. Your mom was a really sweet woman and I pray the Lord will grant you peace during this time. God bless you all.
Garvin Gann
January 1, 2022
