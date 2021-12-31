Darryl & Brenda, I live in Floyd and seen the online notice in the Bulletin. First thing I remember was all the times your mom fed me when I was hanging out at your house and that old green Chevy Impala she drove that Darryl abused after he got his license. The things you remember. Your mom was a really sweet woman and I pray the Lord will grant you peace during this time. God bless you all.

Garvin Gann January 1, 2022