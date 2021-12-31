Doris Darlene Briggs
November 8, 1945 - December 30, 2021
Doris Darlene Briggs, 76, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital. She was born November 8, 1945, in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Buster Hardy and Gladys Thacker Hardy Floyd. She attended Stanleytown's Amazing Grace Baptist Church. She retired from the textile industry in 2005.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, James Floyd; son, Chadwick Briggs, stepson, Kenneth Briggs; ex-husband and loving friend, Eugene Briggs; sister, Virginia "Ginger" Ferguson; and brother, Jimmy Floyd.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Sue Briggs Sessor (Lee); son, Darryl Gene Donovant; sister, Ninita Ramsey (Wayne), brother, Buster Lee Hardy (Elizabeth Ann); sister-in-law, Jacqueline Floyd; daughter-in-law, Brenda Baynes Briggs; grandchildren, Austin Sessor and Shannon Barker (Jonathan); and great-granddaughter, Hannah Barker.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one half hour prior to the service. Memorials can be made to Ridgeway Rescue Squad or Ridgeway Fire Department.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.