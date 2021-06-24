Dorothy Ruth Martin
September 29, 1930 - June 23, 2021
Dorothy Ruth Martin, 90, Cherry St., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. She was born in Pittsylvania County, Virginia on September 29, 1930, the daughter of the late Willie Peatross and the late Mary Hairston Peatross.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home, with funeral service following at 11:30 a.m., with Dr. Charles Whitfield, Eulogist. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 until 5 p.m. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering, and social distancing is required.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2021.