In loving memory of a wonderful person Mrs. Dorothy. . We will love you and miss you always. To the family you are in my prayers. I leave with you my heartfelt condolences. Earth has no sorrows that heaven cannot heal. All you are in my prayers . May Father God continue to keep, bless and keep you during your period of sorrows and beyond in the weeks, months and years to come. GOD'S MANIFOLD BLESSINGS .

Bernida Hairston (Nita) Friend June 26, 2021