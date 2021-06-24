Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Ruth Martin
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street
Martinsville, VA
Dorothy Ruth Martin

September 29, 1930 - June 23, 2021

Dorothy Ruth Martin, 90, Cherry St., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. She was born in Pittsylvania County, Virginia on September 29, 1930, the daughter of the late Willie Peatross and the late Mary Hairston Peatross.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home, with funeral service following at 11:30 a.m., with Dr. Charles Whitfield, Eulogist. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 until 5 p.m. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering, and social distancing is required.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street , Martinsville, VA
Jun
28
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street , Martinsville, VA
Jun
28
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street , Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
Sherri Anthony
June 27, 2021
Cliff and the rest of the family we send our Condolences, You were Bless to have Your Mom's until God sent a Angel to claim one of His Own, Your Mom's will always watch over you in Spirit, God Has Blessing for You, Cuz you will be in our Prayers. God Bless
Phyllis Pounds
Family
June 27, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person Mrs. Dorothy. . We will love you and miss you always. To the family you are in my prayers. I leave with you my heartfelt condolences. Earth has no sorrows that heaven cannot heal. All you are in my prayers . May Father God continue to keep, bless and keep you during your period of sorrows and beyond in the weeks, months and years to come. GOD'S MANIFOLD BLESSINGS .
Bernida Hairston (Nita)
Friend
June 26, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss may God comfort you and give you strength
Eric & Marilyn Simpson
Other
June 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss, condolences to the family.
Hilda Peatross Greene
Family
June 25, 2021
Cliff the way you took care of your mom was inspirational you showed her so much love and I am positive she felt it. In so sorry forcyour loss.
Richard Sarver
June 25, 2021
Cliff, I'm so sorry for your loss, praying for peace and comfort
Rita Gamble
June 25, 2021
Clifford, Your mother was entrusted in your care. Rest assured that God is pleased.
Gi Gi
Other
June 24, 2021
Condolences and prayers to the family.
Kathy W Hairston
Other
June 24, 2021
So sorry to hear about the passing of Mrs Dorothy. My mother thought a lot of her. She was such a sweet person. Praying for you Cliff and for your family.
Karen Carter
Friend
June 24, 2021
Condolences to the family. Cherry-town family
Corinne Davis
June 24, 2021
Clifford I'm so sorry to hear about the passing of your mother. I will definitely keep you and your family in prayer. I know that you will miss her dearly but let the numerous memories that the two of you shared fill your heart with lots of warm. Well Done Cliff...Well Done!!!
Tammy T. Moore
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results