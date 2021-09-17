Dorothy Martin
January 18, 1927 - September 15, 2021
Dorothy Martin, 94, of Martinsville passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She was born in Patrick Co., January 18, 1927 to Ellis and Ora Setliff Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Algie Hall, Naalma Hylton, Louise Burch and Eulalah Koger; brothers, Lonnie, Lawrence and Glen Martin. Surviving are two sisters, Gladys Walker and Elaine Lemons.
Dorothy was retired from DuPont after 36 years of service.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home, Martinsville. To express online condolences, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 17, 2021.