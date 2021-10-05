Dorothy Barrett Maxwell
Dorothy Barrett Maxwell, 103, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021. She was born on May 24, 1918, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Starling Heston Barrett and Bertha Erdmann Aid Barrett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory William Maxwell; son, Jeffrey Maxwell; brother, Richard Hamilton Barrett; and sister, Ruth Barrett Williams.
Mrs. Maxwell was a homemaker, designer, painter and calligrapher. She received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Design at the University of Michigan in 1939, followed by one year of graduate studies at Ohio State University. She exhibited her artwork in juried shows in Ohio and Missouri and did commissions in painting and calligraphy. She also operated her own business, designing logos, cards, brochures, and graphs for needlepoint. She enjoyed researching Celtic designs and designs from Europe and the Middle East. She volunteered as a Red Cross Nurse Aid during World War II and was a longtime supporter of the Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments in St. Louis. Dorothy was a member of the Moreland Hills Historical Society in Ohio, Moreland Hills Village Council, Western Reserve Calligraphers in Ohio, St. Louis Calligraphy Guild, and the Wednesday Club of St. Louis. She attended Ladue Chapel in St. Louis.
She is survived by her two sons, Barry Maxwell (Shelley Wong) of Ithaca, N.Y., and Andrew Maxwell (Sara Colm) of Stuart, Va.; daughter-in-law, Sandy Drouillard of Canton, Mich.; and her grandchild, Wynn Maxwell (Maggie Riccardi) of Pittsburg, Pa.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Maxwell family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 5, 2021.