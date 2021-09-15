Menu
Dorris Arlene Conner
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Dorris Arlene Conner

October 28, 1926 - September 12, 2021

Dorris Arlene Conner, 94, of Bassett, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Sovah Health-Martinsvile. She was born in Patrick County on October 28, 1926 to the late Ewell Craig and the late Mary Dickerson Craig. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, Rodney Michael Conner Sr. and L. P. Conner Jr.; brother, Lester Craig; sister, Avis Conner.

Dorris is survived by her children, Joyce (Eugene) DeHart, Margaret (Estil) Blankenship, Grover M. Conner and Cheryl Haley (Randy Turner); seven grandchildren, Angie (Philip) Dillon, Marlin DeHart, Teresa K. Conner, Robbie (Angel) Conner, Mark Conner, Brittney (Josh) Gann and Shawn Conner; eight great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister, Nelda Lovell; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kirk Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Bassett.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Conner family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Sep
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We’re extending our heartfelt sympathy to you all and we’re praying for your family.
Louis & Deborah Taylor
Coworker
October 1, 2021
Cheryl, You and all your Family are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Patsy Snyder
September 16, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Shirley and Larry Moser
Friend
September 16, 2021
I'm so sorry, Dorris was one of the sweetest people I have ever known. She will always be in our hearts. We love you all and are here if you need us. We are sending much love and many prayers.
Sarah "Shorty" & Sammy Cooke
September 15, 2021
Cheryl,We are sorry for your loss our prayers are with you and your family at this time.
Jack and Cindy Shively
Friend
September 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Ronnie and I have you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Linda Harbour
Friend
September 14, 2021
so sorry for your loss prayers for the family may she rest in peace
Sandra Haner
Friend
September 14, 2021
Rest In Peace Sweet Lady
Renee Branch
Family
September 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for all the family
Terrie Corns
Acquaintance
September 13, 2021
Jay and I are so sorry for your loss of a very sweet and precious lady.Doris always had a smile on her face,she will be missed.
Norma manning
Friend
September 13, 2021
So very sorry for your loss.
Randy & Wanda Turner
September 13, 2021
Cheryl
I am so sorry to hear about your Mother..Prayers for you and your family..May God give you all peace and comfort during this difficult time..God Bless
Rhonda Brammer
Friend
September 13, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Prayers for you and your family
Trish Clontz
Friend
September 13, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. The family are in my prayers.
Elizabeth Maxwell
Significant_other
September 13, 2021
Prayers sent sorry for your loss. Doris was a special lady.
Donna Foley
Friend
September 13, 2021
Dorris was a very sweet lady. Always treated me with a kind heart and respect. She will be truly missed. Prayers and thoughts are with the family. Love to all.
Jolene Harris
Friend
September 13, 2021
Prayers for all of the family.
Darlene Holt
Friend
September 12, 2021
