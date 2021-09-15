Dorris Arlene Conner
October 28, 1926 - September 12, 2021
Dorris Arlene Conner, 94, of Bassett, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Sovah Health-Martinsvile. She was born in Patrick County on October 28, 1926 to the late Ewell Craig and the late Mary Dickerson Craig. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, Rodney Michael Conner Sr. and L. P. Conner Jr.; brother, Lester Craig; sister, Avis Conner.
Dorris is survived by her children, Joyce (Eugene) DeHart, Margaret (Estil) Blankenship, Grover M. Conner and Cheryl Haley (Randy Turner); seven grandchildren, Angie (Philip) Dillon, Marlin DeHart, Teresa K. Conner, Robbie (Angel) Conner, Mark Conner, Brittney (Josh) Gann and Shawn Conner; eight great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister, Nelda Lovell; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kirk Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Bassett.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Conner family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 15, 2021.