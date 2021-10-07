Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dot Branscome Adkins
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Dot Branscome Adkins

December 22, 1932 - October 5, 2021

Dot Branscome Adkins, age 88 of Collinsville died on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. She was born on December 22, 1932 a daughter of the late Willie and Clara Branscome.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Viola Adkins; several brothers and sisters. Surviving are her children, Pamela King (Frank), Martha Tatum (Garry), Larry Adkins, Timothy Adkins (Donna), Arlene Garcia (Robert), Debbie Poore and Barbara O'Dell; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Branscome and brother, Willie Cadell Branscome.

Dot began her employment at DuPont. She then went on to work and retire from Stepping Stones assisting with disabled adults. Dot also worked and retired from Bassett Walker. Her biggest role was "Mama" and she loved to take care of her flowers and tomato plants.

Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel, at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 with Pastor Garry Tatum officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Cemetery, Dugspur, Va. at 2 p.m. Her family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service
665 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Flora Funeral Chapel
665 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA
Oct
8
Interment
2:00p.m.
Pineview Cemetery
Dugspur, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.