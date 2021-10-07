Dot Branscome AdkinsDecember 22, 1932 - October 5, 2021Dot Branscome Adkins, age 88 of Collinsville died on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. She was born on December 22, 1932 a daughter of the late Willie and Clara Branscome.She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Viola Adkins; several brothers and sisters. Surviving are her children, Pamela King (Frank), Martha Tatum (Garry), Larry Adkins, Timothy Adkins (Donna), Arlene Garcia (Robert), Debbie Poore and Barbara O'Dell; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Branscome and brother, Willie Cadell Branscome.Dot began her employment at DuPont. She then went on to work and retire from Stepping Stones assisting with disabled adults. Dot also worked and retired from Bassett Walker. Her biggest role was "Mama" and she loved to take care of her flowers and tomato plants.Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel, at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 with Pastor Garry Tatum officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Cemetery, Dugspur, Va. at 2 p.m. Her family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.