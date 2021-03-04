Douglas Gene Belcher
August 24, 1945 - March 1, 2021
Douglas Gene Belcher, 75, of Martinsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 1, 2021. He was born on August 24, 1945. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Amogene Belcher, as well as Carlyne Bowles, Mable Keith, Margret Reed, Jack Reynolds, June Cochran, Patty Morrison, Ernest Belcher, Alvin Belcher, and Benjamin Belcher.
Doug is survived by Jeff and Cathy Belcher of Richmond, Va., Amelia and Edward Shaw of Quinton, Va., Mackenzie and Randy Salmons of Manassas, Va., Samuel and Tara Belcher of Germany, and Lola Belcher of Coco Beach, Fla.; and three great-nieces, Emerson Jettie, Ellie Rose, and Charlotte Lucille. Also surviving are many beloved cousins and friends.
Doug was a graduate of Appalachian State, then an elementary school teacher, helping to shape the minds of future generations, before working for Dupont. Doug was a student of the world, with a passion for genealogy, Native American studies and colonial history. He enjoyed traveling and learning about the culture of everywhere he went, and sharing his knowledge to all his friends and loved ones. Anyone that has ever met Doug was truly better off just to have known him.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor would be greatly appreciated to the Bassett Historical Center at 3964 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, VA 24055.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Belcher family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 4, 2021.