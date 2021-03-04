Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Douglas Gene Belcher
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Douglas Gene Belcher

August 24, 1945 - March 1, 2021

Douglas Gene Belcher, 75, of Martinsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 1, 2021. He was born on August 24, 1945. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Amogene Belcher, as well as Carlyne Bowles, Mable Keith, Margret Reed, Jack Reynolds, June Cochran, Patty Morrison, Ernest Belcher, Alvin Belcher, and Benjamin Belcher.

Doug is survived by Jeff and Cathy Belcher of Richmond, Va., Amelia and Edward Shaw of Quinton, Va., Mackenzie and Randy Salmons of Manassas, Va., Samuel and Tara Belcher of Germany, and Lola Belcher of Coco Beach, Fla.; and three great-nieces, Emerson Jettie, Ellie Rose, and Charlotte Lucille. Also surviving are many beloved cousins and friends.

Doug was a graduate of Appalachian State, then an elementary school teacher, helping to shape the minds of future generations, before working for Dupont. Doug was a student of the world, with a passion for genealogy, Native American studies and colonial history. He enjoyed traveling and learning about the culture of everywhere he went, and sharing his knowledge to all his friends and loved ones. Anyone that has ever met Doug was truly better off just to have known him.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor would be greatly appreciated to the Bassett Historical Center at 3964 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, VA 24055.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Belcher family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew Doug mostly through my job at the Patrick county History Museum. He was a font of knowledge about local history, and especially about the Native Americans of this area. Whenever somebody came to me with a question about local Indians that I couldn't answer, he was my #1 resource.
Greg Arens
April 6, 2021
We´ve known this intelligent and fine friend for many years. When we were developing our RV park on the Smith River, Doug came there and told us all about the Saura Indians who had lived there and their habits. Because of all he taught us, we named our land Indian Heritage RV Park. We will miss him.
Lucy and A.C.Wilson
March 8, 2021
