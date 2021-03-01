Douglas "Buddy" Shelton
August 11, 1935 - February 26, 2021
Douglas "Buddy" Shelton, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va.
Buddy was born August 11, 1935, in Mount Airy, N.C., to Samuel Dee and Carrie Simmons Shelton. He was a 1954 graduate of Bassett High School. Prior to graduation he began his career at Bassett Walker, Inc., where his first responsibilities included greasing the wheels of carts. Over the course of his 49-year career with Bassett-Walker/VF Corporation, he held many other positions, including Vice President of Manufacturing. He impacted countless lives with his sense of fairness, encouraging style, and unassuming manner. He served on the board of directors of Bassett Community Center, where he loved coaching youth baseball, basketball and football for many years.
For 70 years, he was a member of First Baptist Church of Bassett.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Annette Pilson Shelton; son, Doug (Karen); grandson, Derrick; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jack, Willie and Junior; sisters, Helen and Norma (Pilson).
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a rolling visitation will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The family will not be present at the visitation. A private graveside ceremony will be held on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Bassett, P.O. Box 557, Bassett, VA 24055 or Lawndale Baptist Chu rch, 3505 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 1, 2021.