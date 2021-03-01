Menu
Douglas "Buddy" Shelton
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway
Bassett, VA
Douglas "Buddy" Shelton

August 11, 1935 - February 26, 2021

Douglas "Buddy" Shelton, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va.

Buddy was born August 11, 1935, in Mount Airy, N.C., to Samuel Dee and Carrie Simmons Shelton. He was a 1954 graduate of Bassett High School. Prior to graduation he began his career at Bassett Walker, Inc., where his first responsibilities included greasing the wheels of carts. Over the course of his 49-year career with Bassett-Walker/VF Corporation, he held many other positions, including Vice President of Manufacturing. He impacted countless lives with his sense of fairness, encouraging style, and unassuming manner. He served on the board of directors of Bassett Community Center, where he loved coaching youth baseball, basketball and football for many years.

For 70 years, he was a member of First Baptist Church of Bassett.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Annette Pilson Shelton; son, Doug (Karen); grandson, Derrick; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jack, Willie and Junior; sisters, Helen and Norma (Pilson).

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a rolling visitation will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The family will not be present at the visitation. A private graveside ceremony will be held on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Bassett, P.O. Box 557, Bassett, VA 24055 or Lawndale Baptist Chu rch, 3505 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408.

Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com

Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Viginia is respectfully serving the Shelton Family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Annette and Doug I am sorry for your loss. I have my memory of meeting you when I was a child, my mom (Brenda Shelton Watts (Willie´s daughter) and Dad (Tom) came to Martinsville to visit you.
Angie Watts
March 31, 2021
All my love and prayers to all the family!! It was my pleasure to know and work with Buddy for many years. My heart goes out to Annette and Doug and the entire family.
Brenda Stone Cannaday
March 6, 2021
Doug i'm sorry for your loss. I loved your daddy. I will miss him.
Wink Parnell
March 4, 2021
Doug and family, sorry to hear about your loss. Buddy was one that you were proud to call a friend, and as the obituary said, you didn't find them any fairer. Praying for God's grace to get you through.
Jimmy Bousman
March 3, 2021
I have known Buddy all my life, and we have stayed in Contact for the last 10+ years and all our conversations allways were about when we were Young and all our Friends in Bassett High ! Another Best Friend! Buddy, I`ll See You Later! Annette, I`m so sorry!
William L Swain Sr (Bill) Bassett High, Class of 1955!
March 3, 2021
Buddy was someone who never met a stranger and who would always take the time to speak to them. I remember his quiet, calm demeanor, ready smile and sly sense of humor. Condolences to the family on his passing. He will be missed not only by them, but also by all those whose lives he impacted.
Ed Newnam
March 3, 2021
Annette, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Buddy was a sweet man .
Janie Wall
March 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss. He was such a great man in my life.Please call if you need anything.
Bill Teegen
March 1, 2021
Annette, Buddy and I share the love of a precious grandchild, Derrick. I have never talked to Derrick without him telling me, "I´ve just talked to Grandpa" or mentioning his grandpa in some way. They talked everyday. Buddy was a wonderful grandfather to Derrick and that influence will live on in him. I pray for Annette, Doug, Karen and Derrick that God will give them strength to endure the difficult days ahead and thank God for the example that Buddy has left for so many.
Ruby Meyers
March 1, 2021
Buddy was one of the best people I have ever met - he never had a bad day. My job at BW/VF took me to many BW/VF plants; but, I would often seek Buddy out when at his location just to talk with him. He has the best sense of humor and could make any topic funny. I am glad that I got to continue my friendship with Buddy after his retirement. I will miss him and I am glad to have known him!
Danny Cole - coworker and friend!
March 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Buddy was a wonderful man. Warmest thoughts, love, and prayers surround you and your family through these difficult times.
Sarah Snead Surratt
March 1, 2021
My thoughts and Prayers go out to the Family and Friends. Remember him from BW/ VF. He was a good man, always friendly.
Joann Pendleton
March 1, 2021
I worked with Buddy for 32 years at Bassett Walker/VF. He was such a positive influence and mentor to me and all who were privileged to be around him - a really fine person. My prayers are with Mrs Shelton, Doug, and all the family. God Bless!
Carl Reynolds
March 1, 2021
My condolences. Buddy will always be remembered. He was always friendly, always kind. He was a good man. The heart never forgets those they love.
Becky Dunaway
March 1, 2021
