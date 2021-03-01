Buddy was one of the best people I have ever met - he never had a bad day. My job at BW/VF took me to many BW/VF plants; but, I would often seek Buddy out when at his location just to talk with him. He has the best sense of humor and could make any topic funny. I am glad that I got to continue my friendship with Buddy after his retirement. I will miss him and I am glad to have known him!

Danny Cole - coworker and friend! March 1, 2021