Douglas Anthony "Doug" Tibbs
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Douglas "Doug" Anthony Tibbs

Douglas "Doug" Anthony Tibbs, 57, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born October 16, 1963 in Bluefield, West Virginia, to Wilbur Jackson Tibbs and Rachel Lou Quesenberry Tibbs. He was preceded in death by his wife, Penny Martin, and a brother, Daniel Jackson Tibbs. Doug was led to the Lord about 10 years ago.

In addition to his parents, Doug is survived by step-daughters, Kimberly Whiteley and Angela Carr; stepsons, Derek Roberson and Eric Roberson; and step-grandchildren, Junior Whiteley, Kash Hasworth, Alyssa Roberson and Sierra Carr.

The funeral will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Michael Harrison and Jimmy Wood officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Sep
20
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
So sorry for the family's loss. I've known Doug for 40 years and I know he is completely healed now. My prayers are for comfort and love to all his family and friends.
Terri Bousman
Friend
September 19, 2021
