Douglas "Doug" Anthony Tibbs
Douglas "Doug" Anthony Tibbs, 57, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born October 16, 1963 in Bluefield, West Virginia, to Wilbur Jackson Tibbs and Rachel Lou Quesenberry Tibbs. He was preceded in death by his wife, Penny Martin, and a brother, Daniel Jackson Tibbs. Doug was led to the Lord about 10 years ago.
In addition to his parents, Doug is survived by step-daughters, Kimberly Whiteley and Angela Carr; stepsons, Derek Roberson and Eric Roberson; and step-grandchildren, Junior Whiteley, Kash Hasworth, Alyssa Roberson and Sierra Carr.
The funeral will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Michael Harrison and Jimmy Wood officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.
