Doyle Wayne Spencer, 69, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Moses-Cone Hospital, Greensboro, N.C. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
I wish to express my deepest sympathy to the family for your loss of Doyle. I consider him to have been one of my closest friends and brother in Christ. Although we had lost contact, he remained in my thoughts and prayers through the years. I will miss him for now but we shall meet again one day.
Ed Plogger
September 29, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Doyle's passing. He will be sadly missed.
Linda and Danny Powell
September 29, 2020