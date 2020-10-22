Drury David Doss
May 24, 1937 - October 20, 2020
Drury David Doss, 83, of Collinsville, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Martinsville, Va., on May 24, 1937, to Drury Vesta Doss and Elizabeth Meadows Doss. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Campbell Doss and his brother, Jerry Mays Doss.
Prior to his retirement, David was owner and operator of Piedmont Transportation for 35 years and Dossi Services until 2018. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Martinsville and was active in missionary work and disaster relief both domestically and internationally. He loved spending time with his family and traveling on mystery trips.
He is survived by a daughter, Karen Doss; two sons, James "Jay" Doss (Penny), Jonathan Doss (Julie Humble); one brother, Tommy Doss; five grandchildren, Sasha Shaw (Griffin), Mara Anderson (Ryan), Isabeau Humble, Steven Lusk and William Lusk; one great-grandson, Parker Lusk. He is also survived by a large extended family.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery in Martinsville.
Memorials may be made to Red Cross Disaster Relief (redcross.org
) or God's Pit Crew (godspitcrew.org
).
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville. To express online condolences, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 22, 2020.