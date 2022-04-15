Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dwight Cecil Wright
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 18 2022
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Dwight Cecil Wright

September 18, 1946 - April 13, 2022

Dwight Cecil Wright, 75, of Critz, Va. passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born September 18, 1946 in Eden, N.C. to the late Byron Cecil Wright and Eva Wilcox Wright Cooper. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Wright.

Mr. Wright attended Drewry Mason. He worked in the furniture industry for over 50 years working for American Furniture in Martinsville and later retired from Shenandoah Furniture in Collinsville. He was a devoted family man and dearly loved his children and grandchildren. He loved Jesus and spent his mornings reading the Bible and watching the sunrise. He was a member of Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Diane Doss Wright; children, Dwight Wright Jr. (Jerrie), Susanne Errichetti (Joey), Sarah Brannock (Daniel), Christopher Wright (Emily), and Emily Burris (Justin); grandchildren, Jessica, Victoria, and Tiffany Wright, Payton, Austin, Ethan, and Colton Errichetti, Sophie and Oliver Brannock, Rosie and Eva Wright, and Easton and Barrett Burris; great-grandchild, Alexander Boyd; and brother, Leslie Wright (Jewel).

A visitation will be held from 3 until 4 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church in Stuart, Va. The funeral will begin at 4 p.m. with Pastors, Michael Morrison, Shaun Draughn, Ronnie Gibson, and his son, Chris Wright officiating. Burial will follow the service at Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church, 70 Nettle Ridge Loop, Stuart, VA 24171 or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Wright family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church
70 Nettle Ridge Loop, Stuart, VA
Apr
18
Funeral
4:00p.m.
Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church
70 Nettle Ridge Loop, Stuart, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.