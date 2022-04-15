Dwight Cecil Wright
September 18, 1946 - April 13, 2022
Dwight Cecil Wright, 75, of Critz, Va. passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born September 18, 1946 in Eden, N.C. to the late Byron Cecil Wright and Eva Wilcox Wright Cooper. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Wright.
Mr. Wright attended Drewry Mason. He worked in the furniture industry for over 50 years working for American Furniture in Martinsville and later retired from Shenandoah Furniture in Collinsville. He was a devoted family man and dearly loved his children and grandchildren. He loved Jesus and spent his mornings reading the Bible and watching the sunrise. He was a member of Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Diane Doss Wright; children, Dwight Wright Jr. (Jerrie), Susanne Errichetti (Joey), Sarah Brannock (Daniel), Christopher Wright (Emily), and Emily Burris (Justin); grandchildren, Jessica, Victoria, and Tiffany Wright, Payton, Austin, Ethan, and Colton Errichetti, Sophie and Oliver Brannock, Rosie and Eva Wright, and Easton and Barrett Burris; great-grandchild, Alexander Boyd; and brother, Leslie Wright (Jewel).
A visitation will be held from 3 until 4 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church in Stuart, Va. The funeral will begin at 4 p.m. with Pastors, Michael Morrison, Shaun Draughn, Ronnie Gibson, and his son, Chris Wright officiating. Burial will follow the service at Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church, 70 Nettle Ridge Loop, Stuart, VA 24171 or the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Wright family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 15, 2022.