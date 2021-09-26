3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Sep
30
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
Funeral services provided by:
We are extending our deepest sympathy and love to the entire family. Our prayers are forever with you all.
Louis & Deborah Taylor
Friend
October 1, 2021
Richard Allen and Jocelyn Long
September 28, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Vanessa Manns
Friend
September 28, 2021
Our family was sorry to hear about the passing of Earl, Jr. The family has our sympathy and prayers for their loss. Sabina Akridge and family
Sabina Akridge
Neighbor
September 28, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Love and prayers for all. Renee Gilbert n George D. Gilbert
Sironia Gilbert
Friend
September 28, 2021
To Terry & Myra
We extend our deepest and most sincere sympathies to
You and the Moore families
Albert & May Young
September 27, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Lousenda Frazier
Family
September 27, 2021
I have known the Moore Family since I was a small child. My dad, my mom and the Moore's were very good friends. Earl and I was both born the same year 1937. Please know that you have my deepest sympathy.
Robert Hairston
September 27, 2021
Minister Terry,Myra and the entire Moore family you have our deepest sympathy. Our hearts are heavy but we know that God makes no mistakes. We love you and will keep you in our prayers. Peter and Willie Mae Harris
Peter Harris
Family
September 27, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
George & LaDell Gilbert
Friend
September 27, 2021
I remember Earl Jr. many years ago from our community. May God comfort the hearts of the family and friends during this sorrowful time
Pamela Griffin
Other
September 27, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We send love and sympathy to the family.
James and Connie Waddy
Friend
September 26, 2021
So Sadden..About The Loss of My Next Door Neighbor. We Have Been Neighbors For a Lifetime! My Parents and Earl Jr. Parents were such Great Friends. So Sad to Know That He will not be in His Earthly Home Beside Me Anymore. Siblings, Nieces,Nephews and Remaining of Family have My Condolences and Love! Such a Greatness and Blessing to Have his Brother n Law (Dennis Barner) to Stay With Him to be a Confidant in Times of Needs! (Richetta Anthonel Hairston/Bassett, Va)
Richetta Anthonel Hairston
Neighbor
September 26, 2021
J.R. and Estes Family
Melissa Estes
September 26, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.