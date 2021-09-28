Earl Moore Jr.
June 1, 1937 - September 24, 2021
Earl Moore Jr., 84, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021. He was born on June 1, 1937, to the late Earl Moore Sr., and late Birtha Jones Moore. In addition to his parents, Earl Jr. was preceded in death by his wife, the late Dorothy Ann Barner Long Moore, sisters, Sandra Moore Estes, and Valarie Moore.
Mr. Moore attended Henry County Public Schools. He worked for Tultex and as a security guard prior to his retirement and passing.
Earl Moore Jr. is survived by his sisters, Aritha Moore Peatross and Francine Moore Manns (Buddy) of Bassett, Virginia; brothers, Harold Moore (Sarah) and Terry L. Moore (Myra) of Martinsville, Virginia; stepdaughter, Felicia Long; stepson, Richard Allan Long; sisters-in-law, Rose George (Paul), Nancy Barnes (Mack), and Regenia Dodson; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Barner (Mary), Diamond Menefee (Alice), Claude Menefee, and Dennis Barner, many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be held at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with funeral following at 11 a.m. The eulogist is the Rev. Todd Foster of Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory where Earl Moore Jr. was a faithful member.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.
