Earlie Hairston
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Earlie Hairston

Earlie Hairston, 71, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 24, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sharing in the transition of your beloved, Earlie. He was such a nice person and he used to visit our Sunday School Class at FBC and he lived behind me on Cardinal Lane at one time. Cherish the memories.
Marguerite Wilson
Other
September 26, 2021
