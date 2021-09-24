To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wright Funeral Services & Crematory.
1 Entry
Sharing in the transition of your beloved, Earlie. He was such a nice person and he used to visit our Sunday School Class at FBC and he lived behind me on Cardinal Lane at one time. Cherish the memories.