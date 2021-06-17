Menu
Elder Colonel Daniel Harrison Hairston
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hines Funeral Svc Inc
903 Starling Avenue
Martinsville, VA
Elder Colonel Daniel Harrison Hairston

April 29, 1934 - June 15, 2021

Elder Colonel Daniel Harrison Hairston, 87, of Spencer, Va. transitioned on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Sovah Health Martinsville. He was born in Henry County a son of the late John Henry and James James Ella Lampkins Hairston on April 29, 1934. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sone, Victor Hairston.

He was retired from National Homes and was a member of Red Hollow Primitive Baptist Church. He was alos the retired pastor of Ridgeway Primitive Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Reid Hairston, of the home; one daughter, Yvonne Hairston, of Spencer, Va.; one son, Danny Hairston, of Westerville, Ohio; two sisters, Valerie Pettie, of Martinsville, Va.; and Lola Monroe, of Alpharetta, Ga.; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Red Hollow Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Kvin Hunter, officiating. Burial will follow in the Hairston Family Cemetery in Spencer, Va. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral and will be at the home at 2842 Golf Course Road, Spencer, Va. at other times.

The use of masks and social distancing will be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, inc.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Red Hollow Primitive Baptist Church
VA
Jun
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Red Hollow Primitive Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hines Funeral Svc Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
HEARTFELT PRAYERS AND SINCERE CONDOLENCES TO TJE FAMILIES ON THE LOSS OF YOUR BELOVED.
JAMES O. WADE
Friend
June 25, 2021
Judy A Gill Eld EA Edwards
June 19, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the family. May God continue to keep His loving arms around each of you.
Elder Arthur & Sis Flo Cherry
Friend
June 18, 2021
Brandi, Steve, Marc, Loren, JR
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results