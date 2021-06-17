Elder Colonel Daniel Harrison Hairston



April 29, 1934 - June 15, 2021



Elder Colonel Daniel Harrison Hairston, 87, of Spencer, Va. transitioned on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Sovah Health Martinsville. He was born in Henry County a son of the late John Henry and James James Ella Lampkins Hairston on April 29, 1934. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sone, Victor Hairston.



He was retired from National Homes and was a member of Red Hollow Primitive Baptist Church. He was alos the retired pastor of Ridgeway Primitive Baptist Church.



He is survived by his wife, Nancy Reid Hairston, of the home; one daughter, Yvonne Hairston, of Spencer, Va.; one son, Danny Hairston, of Westerville, Ohio; two sisters, Valerie Pettie, of Martinsville, Va.; and Lola Monroe, of Alpharetta, Ga.; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Red Hollow Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Kvin Hunter, officiating. Burial will follow in the Hairston Family Cemetery in Spencer, Va. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral and will be at the home at 2842 Golf Course Road, Spencer, Va. at other times.



The use of masks and social distancing will be greatly appreciated.



Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, inc.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 17, 2021.