Hairston



Elder Colonel D.



The family of the late Elder Colonel D. Hairston would like to express our sincere gratitude for the love shown during our time of bereavement. Whether it was a prayer, phone call, kind words, text, cards, food, flowers or visitations, all expressions of love and support shown was and still is greatly appreciated. Words cannot express the loss we feel right now. May God bless each one of you.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jul. 4, 2021.