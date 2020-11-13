Elizabeth "Liz" Bateman Stone
Elizabeth "Liz" Bateman Stone, 83, of Horsepasture passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Liz was born on September 22, 1937 to the late George Bateman and Daisy Curry Bateman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Deloris Ann Stone Duffy; her husband, Clifton Stone; sister-in-law and best friend, Belva J. Stone; and her siblings, Katherine Fisher, Verb Bateman, Nancy Coleman, Mildred Adams, Deeward Bateman, Mary Bowman, and Dick Bateman.
Liz is survived by her son E.C. Stone; two sisters, Louise ("Hunk") Nance and Doris McClung; many nieces and nephews; two grandsons, Josh Duffy (Jessica) and Matt Duffy (Ruthanne); two granddaughters, Taylor Stone Iacobucci (Nick) and Morgan Stone. She is also survived by three great-grandsons, Jake Duffy, Caleb Duffy and Eli Duffy; and one great-granddaughter, Delaney Ann Duffy.
Liz served as Henry County Registrar for 45 years and until the day of her death. She took great pride in her work and worked vigorously to serve the citizens of Henry County. She enjoyed partnering with Henry County Public Schools to register all high school seniors to vote, and she worked day and night to prepare for elections.
Outside of her work, Liz was an avid Rook and Skip-Bo card player; she enjoyed spending time playing cards with friends and family. She also enjoyed many trips with her family and friends to ball games, shows, the beach, shopping, and any adventure she had not been on before.
Liz will be greatly missed by her family, friends, all who knew her, and everyone she served.
A special thank you to Gail and Sidney Coleman, and Kylie Campbell for their love and care in her final weeks.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church Cemetery with Pastor Tim Harville officiating. Due to COVID-19 masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Martinsville/Henry County SPCA at 132 Joseph Martin Highway Martinsville, VA 24112.
