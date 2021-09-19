Menu
Elizabeth "Betsy" Godsman
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson, Wright & Weymer
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT
Elizabeth "Betsy" Godsman

December 13, 1943 - September 11, 2021

Elizabeth "Betsy" Godsman, 77, of Essex, Conn. passed away, on Saturday, September 11, 2021 after a hard fought battle with cancer.

Betsy was born to Barbara and Henry Reed, December 13, 1943, in Martinsville, Virginia. Betsy attended Martinsville High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from William and Mary College in 1966. That same year, she was married to James Gillinder Godsman and together they raised two sons, John and David.

Betsy is survived by her beloved husband, Jim to whom she was married for 55 years; her older son, John, his wife, Rachael and daughters, Helena and Kalista, her younger son, David, his wife, Karyn and their three children, Anna, Cameron and Griffin; and her three siblings, Margaret, Anne and June.

Betsy was a joyous spirit who worked tirelessly to help fellow members of her community and her parish of St. John's Episcopal church. She was gracious, welcoming, and fun-loving and met every day with a fierce strength and an unwavering positive attitude. She and Jim shared an incredible love for each other, inseparable as best friends who traveled the world and lived life to the fullest. She was incredibly proud of her entire family and group of friends and treasured every moment she was able to spend with them. She leaves behind a world full of beautiful memories for all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

A Celebration of Betsy's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at St John's Episcopal Church in Essex, Conn. A reception will immediately follow at the Essex Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Betsy's name to the American Cancer Society in support of cancer research and hopes of someday finding a cure.

To share a memory of Betsy or send a condolence to her family please visit www.rwwfh.com Arrangements are in the care of the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral in Centerbrook, Conn.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Saint John's Episcopal Church
Corner of Main And Cross Streets, Essex, CT
Robinson, Wright & Weymer
Robinson, Wright & Weymer
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Regina
October 15, 2021
Always a cheery smile and helpful hand. Will miss her nudging how she was getting many more Monarch butterflies than me. I'll miss that teasing so much....... Deepest condolences to her family and friends.
Brian Kerrigan
Friend
September 20, 2021
I just saw a recent photo of Betsy. Her smile was as infectious as it was in High School. Best wishes to her family and all those close to her. She was a fine person.
Jerold Dodson
Friend
September 19, 2021
