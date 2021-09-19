Elizabeth "Betsy" Godsman
December 13, 1943 - September 11, 2021
Elizabeth "Betsy" Godsman, 77, of Essex, Conn. passed away, on Saturday, September 11, 2021 after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Betsy was born to Barbara and Henry Reed, December 13, 1943, in Martinsville, Virginia. Betsy attended Martinsville High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from William and Mary College in 1966. That same year, she was married to James Gillinder Godsman and together they raised two sons, John and David.
Betsy is survived by her beloved husband, Jim to whom she was married for 55 years; her older son, John, his wife, Rachael and daughters, Helena and Kalista, her younger son, David, his wife, Karyn and their three children, Anna, Cameron and Griffin; and her three siblings, Margaret, Anne and June.
Betsy was a joyous spirit who worked tirelessly to help fellow members of her community and her parish of St. John's Episcopal church. She was gracious, welcoming, and fun-loving and met every day with a fierce strength and an unwavering positive attitude. She and Jim shared an incredible love for each other, inseparable as best friends who traveled the world and lived life to the fullest. She was incredibly proud of her entire family and group of friends and treasured every moment she was able to spend with them. She leaves behind a world full of beautiful memories for all those who were fortunate enough to know her.
A Celebration of Betsy's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at St John's Episcopal Church in Essex, Conn. A reception will immediately follow at the Essex Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Betsy's name to the American Cancer Society
in support of cancer research and hopes of someday finding a cure.
Arrangements are in the care of the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral in Centerbrook, Conn.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 19, 2021.