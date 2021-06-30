Elizabeth "Libby" Holland Gower
July 6, 1923 - June 27, 2021
Elizabeth "Libby" Holland Gower, 97, of Martinsville, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. She was born on July 6, 1923, in Henry County, to Aubrey Johnson Holland and Annie Minter Holland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hocutt Gower Sr.; brother, Julian H. Holland; and grandson, Matthew W. Wade.
Libby is survived by her daughter, Debra G. Wade (Doogie); sons, Edward H. Gower Jr. (Sheri) and Ron H. Gower; grandchildren, Ed McGee, Thad Wade and Dustin Gower; and her best buddy, Shirley Cochran.
Libby graduated from Jefferson Hospital School of Nursing in Roanoke in 1946. She worked as an industrial registered nurse for American and Hooker Furniture Companies and later retired from Hooker. She was a member of Axton Baptist Church. She was a 70 year member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
She loved being outdoors and being with her family and friends.
The family extends a special thank you to Libby's caregiver, Jean Tarpley and the staff at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab Center.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Roselawn Burial Park and will be officiated by Pastor Billy Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Matt Wade Foundation, P.O. Box 4624, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 30, 2021.