Elizabeth Holland "Libby" Gower
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street
Martinsville, VA
Elizabeth "Libby" Holland Gower

July 6, 1923 - June 27, 2021

Elizabeth "Libby" Holland Gower, 97, of Martinsville, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. She was born on July 6, 1923, in Henry County, to Aubrey Johnson Holland and Annie Minter Holland.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hocutt Gower Sr.; brother, Julian H. Holland; and grandson, Matthew W. Wade.

Libby is survived by her daughter, Debra G. Wade (Doogie); sons, Edward H. Gower Jr. (Sheri) and Ron H. Gower; grandchildren, Ed McGee, Thad Wade and Dustin Gower; and her best buddy, Shirley Cochran.

Libby graduated from Jefferson Hospital School of Nursing in Roanoke in 1946. She worked as an industrial registered nurse for American and Hooker Furniture Companies and later retired from Hooker. She was a member of Axton Baptist Church. She was a 70 year member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

She loved being outdoors and being with her family and friends.

The family extends a special thank you to Libby's caregiver, Jean Tarpley and the staff at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab Center.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Roselawn Burial Park and will be officiated by Pastor Billy Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Matt Wade Foundation, P.O. Box 4624, Martinsville, VA 24112.

Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Roselawn Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
So sorry about the loss of your mom. Mrs. Gower was a pleasure to know, to visit, to talk with.....it was an honor to know her.
Jimmie and Frankie Anthony
Friend
July 1, 2021
I had the privilege of working with Lib when she filled in for Gale Stowe at Stanley Furn. She was so much fun., now she and Gale are angels together
Cecile Young
Work
June 30, 2021
This sweet lady was one of my favorite moms growing up. I spent a lot of time at her home and she was always so kind and loving to me. Praying for each of you during this difficult time. Sending hugs and my love.
Carol Setliff
June 30, 2021
Deborah, Ed , and Ron I'm so sorry for your loss. I'm glad I got to stay with Libby for as long as I did. Libby was such a kind and sweet little lady. I'm blessed to have know her and she will be greatly missed.
Betty Tickle
June 30, 2021
What a sweet lady. As plant nurse, Lib was a fixture at Hooker Furniture. She was always positive and did her best to take care of all our employees. My sincere condolences to the family.
Paul Toms
Work
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results