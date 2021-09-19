To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hines Funeral Svc Inc
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gloria Carter
Friend
September 24, 2021
Sincere condolences to the family. Inez was greatly loved by us. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Lorenzo & Lois Hall
September 24, 2021
My sincere condolences are being sent to her son, Shawn &Family, and the entire Millner and Martin families We will continue to keep you lifted up in prayer We were so saddened to learn of the passing of Inez. Be blessed and know that God will take care of you With Love
Norma J Gravely & Family and Lillie G Wilson & Family
September 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May you feel Gods love and comfort during your time of grief.
Gwendolyn Spencer Booker
School
September 23, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Melvin Gaither JR
Other
September 23, 2021
Melvin and Johnetta Gaither
September 23, 2021
Extending my deepest sympathy and prayers to the family of Inez Millner
Jeanette Neblett Taylor
Other
September 22, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family!! Inez was a caring, thoughtful and sweet person. She will truly be missed. Praying for the Millner family .
Lamont Breedlove
Friend
September 22, 2021
Sorry for your loss,sweet and lovely lady Rip Inez
Lisa Wells
September 21, 2021
Sorry for your loss, Inez was my classmate, praying for the family that God will help you get through this.RIP
Clarice Watkins McIntosh
September 21, 2021
Sending my deepest Condolences and Prayers
Tyeshell Hairston
September 20, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Everett M Flood
Friend
September 20, 2021
Millner family you have our heartfelt sympathy and prayers. Peter and Willie Mae Harris
Peter and Willie Mae Harris
September 20, 2021
Our Condolences and Prayers for the Family.
Bobby and Mary Stockton
Friend
September 20, 2021
We are sorry for your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving presence will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel W. Spencer, President l
Hazel W. Spencer
September 19, 2021
Inez...it was such a pleasure knowing you in my lifetime...you were a sweet person...who could cook and had many talents...rest well my love....