Elizabeth Ferguson Spencer
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Elizabeth Ferguson Spencer

September 25, 1922 - June 30, 2021

Elizabeth Ferguson Spencer, 98, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021. She was born September 25, 1922, in Winston Salem, North Carolina to the late Grover and James Irene Clark Ferguson. She was a member of Old Well Christian Church and a graduate of Spencer Penn High School. She had been a nurse for Dr. George Wallace before retiring.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Russell Shackel Ford Stone; second husband, James E. Spencer; and grandchildren, Christopher R. Stone and Eric Stone.

She is survived by sons, James E. Spencer Jr. (Phyllis) and Russell Stone; grandchildren, Renae S. Lambert, Whitney Stone, Tanya Lynn Davis and James Matthew Spencer; and great-grandchildren, Preston Thomas Davis, Nathan Spencer Davis, Dylan V. Spencer, Caden James Spencer, Jenna Lambert, Troy Lambert and Zachary Lambert.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Old Well Christian Church Cemetery, with Minister Kyle Thompson officiating.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Old Well Christian Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear about Elizabeth. I use to work with her. I was young and just starting out and she treated me just like a daughter.She was so kind and loving and always smiling. I have never forgotten her. She was a very special woman.
Ava Chisom
Work
July 10, 2021
Jimmy, Phyllis, Russell & family, please accept our deepest sympathies regarding the death of your precious mother..of course, Donnie & I were high school friends of Jimmy's & I worked with Liz at Dr. Wallace's, my first job..Everybody loved your mom..she was so kind & sweet to everyone..I learned a lot from her..her faith was so important to her & it showed..may a lifetime of precious memories sustain you all during this sad loss..prayers, hugs & love
Sandra & Donnie Chappell
July 3, 2021
