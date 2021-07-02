Elizabeth Ferguson Spencer
September 25, 1922 - June 30, 2021
Elizabeth Ferguson Spencer, 98, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021. She was born September 25, 1922, in Winston Salem, North Carolina to the late Grover and James Irene Clark Ferguson. She was a member of Old Well Christian Church and a graduate of Spencer Penn High School. She had been a nurse for Dr. George Wallace before retiring.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Russell Shackel Ford Stone; second husband, James E. Spencer; and grandchildren, Christopher R. Stone and Eric Stone.
She is survived by sons, James E. Spencer Jr. (Phyllis) and Russell Stone; grandchildren, Renae S. Lambert, Whitney Stone, Tanya Lynn Davis and James Matthew Spencer; and great-grandchildren, Preston Thomas Davis, Nathan Spencer Davis, Dylan V. Spencer, Caden James Spencer, Jenna Lambert, Troy Lambert and Zachary Lambert.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Old Well Christian Church Cemetery, with Minister Kyle Thompson officiating.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jul. 2, 2021.