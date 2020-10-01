Elizabeth "Betty" Willard
April 4, 1932 - September 30, 2020
Elizabeth "Betty" Virginia Ridinger Willard, 88, of Bassett, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
She was born on April 4, 1932, in Floyd, Virginia, to the late Otto Keen Ridinger Sr. and the late Ida Hylton Ridinger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Winfred Spencer; two sons, Martin "Marty" Spencer and Merle "Nane" Spencer; sisters, Lucille Moore, Linnie Oliver and Dottie Griffith; and brothers, Otto Ridinger Jr., Joe Ridinger, Everett Ridinger, and Lilburn Ridinger.
Mrs. Willard was an active member of Ross Harbour United Methodist Church, was retired from DuPont after 25 years' service, and was a member of Fairystone Fire Department Ladies Auxilary.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Roy Willard; daughters, Sandra (S.T.) Fulcher, and Donna (Kenny) Hancock; stepdaughter, Joy Vaughan; son, Michael (Carla) Spencer; sister, Annie Lee (Horace) Martin; grandchildren, Elizabeth Beagle, Tee Fulcher, Hava Spencer, Shaun Spencer, Joey Spencer, Leigh Ann Watson, Alana Spencer and Kelli Spencer; great-grandchildren, Jack Beagle, Jake Beagle, Trey Fulcher, McKenna Watson, Will Watson, Dane Spencer, Emily Spencer and Anala Spencer; step-grandchildren, Jason Vaughan and Trisha Long; step-great-grandchildren, Emma Vaughan and Evan Vaughan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. David Gaylor Jr. and the Rev. David Westmoreland officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 3 until 6 p.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.
Memorial donations may be made to Ross-Harbour UMC, 6260 Elamsville Road, Stuart, VA 24171.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
