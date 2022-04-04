Menu
Elwood H. Gallimore
0148 - 2022
BORN
0148
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 6 2022
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
Elwood H. Gallimore

December 20, 148 - March 31, 2022

The Rev. Elwood H. Gallimore, 73, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Atrium Health-Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. He was born on December 20, 1948 to the late Daniel Harmon Gallimore and the late Dorothy Mae Viars Gallimore. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Cabble; daughter, Sharon Rose.

He was the pastor of the Evangelistic Tabernacle of the Lord Jesus Christ.

The Rev. Elwood is survived by his wives, Sabrina Hope and Sarah Ruth; children, Ryan Isaac (Cynthia), Rachel Elaine Barker (Justin), Mark Samuel, Matthew Elliot, Levi Owen, Billy Paul (Tracy) and Penny Ann Dodson (David); son-in-law, Richard Gilley, 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayman Otis (Janie) and Douglas Buford (Arminta); several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 12 until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Deacon Dale Fields officiating. Burial will follow at Henry Memorial Park in Bassett.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Gallimore family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Apr
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm sorry to hear about Elwood passing away my prayers are with all of you
Richard Spain
Friend
April 3, 2022
This is so heart breaking. Thoughts and prayers to all the family.
Brittany Fitzgerald
Family
April 3, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss . My heart is just breaking for his family and his church family. He had a job to do and he did what he was called to do. He will truly be missed and he will forever be in our hearts .
Angie Stallard
Friend
April 3, 2022
Sabrina and Sarah, and family we are sorry for your lost.our prayers and thoughts are with you all.my heart is with all of you.But just remember it's just a while we will be with our love ones again.
Lucy Horton
Friend
April 2, 2022
