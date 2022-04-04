Elwood H. Gallimore
December 20, 148 - March 31, 2022
The Rev. Elwood H. Gallimore, 73, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Atrium Health-Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. He was born on December 20, 1948 to the late Daniel Harmon Gallimore and the late Dorothy Mae Viars Gallimore. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Cabble; daughter, Sharon Rose.
He was the pastor of the Evangelistic Tabernacle of the Lord Jesus Christ.
The Rev. Elwood is survived by his wives, Sabrina Hope and Sarah Ruth; children, Ryan Isaac (Cynthia), Rachel Elaine Barker (Justin), Mark Samuel, Matthew Elliot, Levi Owen, Billy Paul (Tracy) and Penny Ann Dodson (David); son-in-law, Richard Gilley, 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayman Otis (Janie) and Douglas Buford (Arminta); several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 12 until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Deacon Dale Fields officiating. Burial will follow at Henry Memorial Park in Bassett.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Gallimore family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 4, 2022.