Sincere condolences to the family and friends. May God bring you comfort during this difficult time.
Katherine Jones-Moore
Acquaintance
March 16, 2021
I love you Eric will Always love and miss you Praying for my sweet Aunt Evelyn.. Praying for the whole family Love you All
Missy and Family Minnick
Family
March 16, 2021
So sad to hear of your passing. Rest in Peace Eric. Our prayers and love go to Aunt Evelyn, Elwood and Jeanette. We are so very sorry for your loss.
Darrell & Joyce Bandy
Family
March 16, 2021
So hard to know what to say, I am sorry that Eric has passed so soon. Please take care of each other in this difficult time and know that you are in my thoughts and heart.
Audrey Duncan
March 15, 2021
We're so sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family.
Becky & Rob Lovell
March 15, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Duncan Family during this difficult time.
Lovelle S. McGhee
March 15, 2021
May abundant peace and comfort surround the Duncan Family during this difficult time.
James E. McGhee
March 15, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Eric was a very sweet person, my prayers are with your family.
Rubie Tuttle
March 15, 2021
We are so very sorry about Eric. Tommy enjoyed working with him and getting to know him at Howmet. He was a super nice guy and will be missed. All of you will be in our thoughts and prayers in the days ahead.
Tommy Davis
Coworker
March 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Hugs and prayers...
Darlene Moore
Friend
March 15, 2021
So sorry for the loss of Eric. Prayers to his family. One of the nicest people i´ve ever met. Was a pleasure to have met and worked with him
Jason Flippen
March 14, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Carmeal (Connie) Moore
March 14, 2021
Eric, DDawg taught me about at C.P. Films when I started with understanding spirit ! Eric, I wish wouldn't have lost contact after you left, Prayers to Duncan family ! R.I.P. Brother of another Mother ! Godspeed from the Anderson Family.
Andrew Anderson
March 13, 2021
We will miss Eric coming in the Village Market for breakfast.
Diane Bousman
March 13, 2021
Evelyn I am so sorry to hear this. He was so kind and sweet. I will lift you and your family in my prayers. I am heart broken for you.
Donna Martin
Friend
March 13, 2021
My thoughts & prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Lisa Joyce
Friend
March 13, 2021
Our Thought's and Prayer's are with the Family..
Guy & Cathy Hylton
Friend
March 13, 2021
Our sincere condolences is sent to the family. We will keep the family in our prayers. Sincerely Wayne and Kathy Handy
Wayne and Kathy Handy
Friend
March 12, 2021
You will truly be missed. I'm grateful we did get to see and talk at the last family reunion we attended. Rest in peace
Jerry-Patty Duncan
Family
March 12, 2021
Eric was a kindhearted young man that always spoke when he seen you out. Our families have Always known each other, I Praying God Gives Y'all the Comfort You Need.
Vickie Craig
March 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I will remember Eric as a friendly,kind young man.
Cathy Adams
Friend
March 12, 2021
May you rest in peace and find comfort . God bless you.
Robin Ferguson Hutchinson
March 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss of Eric. We went to Stanleytown Baptist Academy together. We had alot of laughs and good times back in school. He was such a sweet person. I will keep the family in my prayers.
Denise Stovall
Classmate
March 12, 2021
To all of Eric’s family. I am so sorry about the loss of Eric. I use to go to Faith Baptist. I remember him when he was smaller. And I use to see him at Cunningham Tire when I worked there. I will keep all of you in my prayers. RIP Sweet Eric.
Shirley Radford
Friend
March 12, 2021
I am so sorry for loss Praying for the family
Lisa Clark
Friend
March 12, 2021
I am so heartbroken to hear about Eric’s passing. Eric had a heart of gold and help anybody that needed help. I worked with Eric and he could always make us laugh. He will certainly be missed by all that knew him. My prayers to Eric’s family. May God help you find peace in the coming days.
Linda Demarcey
Friend
March 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I had gone to school with Eric at Stanleytown Baptist and ran into him occasionally at a store since then. He was older than me but was always nice. God Bless the family during this time of need.
Darcie Harris
Friend
March 11, 2021
Eric was a wonderful young man and will be greatly missed by all that knew him. My thoughts and prayers are with his dear family.
Charles and Frances Hylton
Friend
March 11, 2021
So sorry to hear about Eric passing. I haven't seen him in a while but my prayers go out to the family.