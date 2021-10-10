I wanted to tell you how much of an honor it was to care for Esther. She was a beautiful soul and one that touched me and will stay with me. I wish for comfort for your family and will be keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. Thank you for blessing me with the opportunity to get to know Esther.
Jamie Ziglar
Friend
October 13, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. I will keep the family in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Tim I am Janet Harbour's daughter you used to work with her at the Textile plant in Stuart.
Tammy Harbour
Acquaintance
October 12, 2021
Sandy @ Timothy, My heart is filled with sorrow for y'all on the loss of your sweet mother. I can sympathize with you for my dear mother Hazel was taken Sending our love and prayers for the family
alvina rea
Friend
October 12, 2021
Sandy and family, you have our deepest sympathy. You will be in our prayers. Peter and Willie Mae Harris
Peter Harris
Friend
October 12, 2021
Remembering your wonderful mother and wishing you comfort.
Charlie Harris
Friend
October 11, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with y'all during your time of loss. My love to all of you!
Sally Ann Turner
Friend
October 11, 2021
Aunt Esther was one of my favorite Aunt's. She was the kindest woman . I love you so Aunt L.
Shirley Mckee
Family
October 11, 2021
In loving memory of my dear Aunt Esther. You were very much loved by me!
Jewell Harrell
Family
October 11, 2021
Aunt Esther...I lit the candle you gave me when Linda and I visited you last...your heart is pure love
Suzanne Lee
Family
October 10, 2021
Prayers for the family . I know without a doubt that Esther is walking the streets of gold . Esther please tell my parents Daddy Grady and Mama Evelyn that I miss them also . Also keep dancing and singing with the choir until we meet again . Esther was one of my best patients that I have had the pleasure to care for in the past. Brings back memories .
Tammy Ferguson
Friend
October 10, 2021
Tim & Sandy, Brady, Kevin, Jamie, Jacob, Eliza, Olivia, Sharon, Ben, David, I’m so very sorry for your loss. I loved my mama Esther “Ethel” so very much. She now with Linda, Judy,TJ & my daddy walking streets of pure gold. I know she’s happy and healthy again and enjoying the company of her best friend Mrs. Lackey. Love you all so very much and I will be praying for you.
Wendy Maxey
Friend
October 10, 2021
We are very saddened and offer our sincere love and prayers to all of you! Esther had a special place in my h
eart. She taught me Sunday school from probably 5 yrs old and I gew up in church w/her and the family. I am so very glad I called her about 3 months ago and we had a very good conversation Esther WE LOVE YOU!!