Esther T. Elgin
August 8, 1928 - March 18, 2021
Mrs. Esther T. Elgin, age 92, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, March 18, 2021. She was born on August 8, 1928 to Mr. Tom Thomas and Mrs. Minnie Nolen Thomas.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Homer Gray Elgin, and a daughter, Frances Lemaster.
Mrs. Elgin is survived by her sons, Mike Elgin (Genie), Bruce Elgin (Yvonne); a daughter, Debra Elgin; grandchildren, Jason Elgin, Melissa Elgin, Dustin Elgin, Amanda Hutchinson, Chris Elgin and Jordan Willard; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas Fisher, Olivia Fisher and Adaleigh Esther Elgin.
Esther loved her family and was a joy to be around. She enjoyed her coffee time and chocolates. She retired from Bassett Walker after many years of service and was a member of Collinsville Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Tracy Freeman and Pastor Bobby Rakes. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral.
Interment will follow immediately afterwards at Roselawn Burial Park.
