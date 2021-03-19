Menu
Esther T. Elgin
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway
Bassett, VA
Esther T. Elgin

August 8, 1928 - March 18, 2021

Mrs. Esther T. Elgin, age 92, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, March 18, 2021. She was born on August 8, 1928 to Mr. Tom Thomas and Mrs. Minnie Nolen Thomas.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Homer Gray Elgin, and a daughter, Frances Lemaster.

Mrs. Elgin is survived by her sons, Mike Elgin (Genie), Bruce Elgin (Yvonne); a daughter, Debra Elgin; grandchildren, Jason Elgin, Melissa Elgin, Dustin Elgin, Amanda Hutchinson, Chris Elgin and Jordan Willard; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas Fisher, Olivia Fisher and Adaleigh Esther Elgin.

Esther loved her family and was a joy to be around. She enjoyed her coffee time and chocolates. She retired from Bassett Walker after many years of service and was a member of Collinsville Baptist Church.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Tracy Freeman and Pastor Bobby Rakes. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral.

Interment will follow immediately afterwards at Roselawn Burial Park.

Online condolences may be made at www.collinsmckeeestonefuneralhomebassett.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway, Bassett, VA
Mar
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway, Bassett, VA
Mar
22
Interment
Roselawn Burial Park
VA
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We extend to all the family our sympathy in the home going of Esther. We have known this family more than 50 years thru church and when our children were small we worked at the shoe store in Collinsville together. She was always a fun person to be around. We certainly know she will be missed. God bless and keep all of you.
Samuel H.& Bettye Fulcher
March 22, 2021
Sincerely, The Hopkins Family
March 20, 2021
