Esther Ann Grogan Eller
Esther Ann Grogan Eller, 83, of Martinsville, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late John Roy Grogan and Sophie Elizabeth Schilbe Grogan.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James H. Eller Jr. and her brother, John Roy Grogan.
Mrs. Eller was a member of Starling Avenue Baptist Church and the DuPont Retirees. She loved playing Bridge and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in law, Trip Eller and Tamara Eller of Charlotte, N.C.; her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Eller Secrest and Chad Secrest of Ridgeway; her grandchildren, Lilly and Atticus Secrest and Cassie and Emily Peele. Also surviving are her brother, George Grogan of Meadows of Dan; and her brother-in-law, Armand Harrell of Ridgeway.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home Martinsville, Virginia followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collinsmckeestone.com
.
McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 13, 2021.