Esther Lawson Hurd
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Esther Lawson Hurd

April 10, 1934 - December 17, 2021

Esther Lawson Hurd, 87, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Augusta Health Medical Center. She was born on April 10, 1934 to the late Ike Lawson and the late Clarice Martin Lawson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Clay Hurd; siblings, Beulah Bateman, Clyde Lawson, Frank Lawson, Martin Ike Lawson Jr. and infant sister, Bessie.

Esther worked as a Secretary for Bassett Furniture Industries for over 50 years.

Esther is survived by her daughter, Connie Houlihan and husband, Dennis of Stuarts Draft; grandson, Brett Houlihan and wife, Andelyn of Waynesboro and her special fur baby, Tripp; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Towler and pastor Don McClure officiating. Burial will follow Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gideons International, Care of Ridgeview Baptist Church, P.O. Box 477, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477 or Alzheimer's Association, 22 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Hurd family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Dec
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. I loved Esther, she was such a gracious lady!
Frances Prillaman
Friend
December 24, 2021
Prayers for the family. So sorry for your loss.
Mary Deal Woods
Acquaintance
December 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of Esther's passing
I worked with her at Bassett. She was a very nice lady. My thoughts are with you and your family
Darlene Earles
Coworker
December 23, 2021
You are in my thoughts and prayers
Howard and Elaine Fringer
Neighbor
December 23, 2021
I really enjoyed my time with Esther. What a sweet, delightful lady. Always dressed to a T. Connie, you loved your mother so well. I feel very blessed to have known her.
Karen Pruitt
Friend
December 22, 2021
Connie all of you are in our prayers, and we know ESTHER Is proud of all that you have done for her through the years.

We had so many good times in the LAWSON Family as each year passed with the greatest parents. Esther was much beloved as the youngest of 5 children and a wonderful Aunt to all of us. Her kind spirit, sweet heart & joyous “laughter” will be missed. She always had a way to make her brothers laugh, and was truly adored by Ike & Clarice. Her home was always open to all that came & she enjoyed the times especially reminiscing the “good ‘ole days”.
Debbie Lawson Rognstad
Family
December 21, 2021
Connie, I am sorry for the loss of your mother. I haven't seen or heard of you in a very long time, but lots of good times with you on Shumate Drive back in our elementary school days. Love and hugs for you during this very difficult time.
Tammy Janney Liston
Friend
December 21, 2021
Esther was a very special person
Family will miss her but she is with all her family again what a happy day for her but most of all she is with her Heavenly Father
Elsie Mitchell
Family
December 20, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mark, Christie, Camile & Sally Ann @ Stegall Insurance Agency
Acquaintance
December 20, 2021
