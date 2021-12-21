Connie all of you are in our prayers, and we know ESTHER Is proud of all that you have done for her through the years.



We had so many good times in the LAWSON Family as each year passed with the greatest parents. Esther was much beloved as the youngest of 5 children and a wonderful Aunt to all of us. Her kind spirit, sweet heart & joyous “laughter” will be missed. She always had a way to make her brothers laugh, and was truly adored by Ike & Clarice. Her home was always open to all that came & she enjoyed the times especially reminiscing the “good ‘ole days”.

Debbie Lawson Rognstad Family December 21, 2021