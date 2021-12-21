Esther Lawson Hurd
April 10, 1934 - December 17, 2021
Esther Lawson Hurd, 87, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Augusta Health Medical Center. She was born on April 10, 1934 to the late Ike Lawson and the late Clarice Martin Lawson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Clay Hurd; siblings, Beulah Bateman, Clyde Lawson, Frank Lawson, Martin Ike Lawson Jr. and infant sister, Bessie.
Esther worked as a Secretary for Bassett Furniture Industries for over 50 years.
Esther is survived by her daughter, Connie Houlihan and husband, Dennis of Stuarts Draft; grandson, Brett Houlihan and wife, Andelyn of Waynesboro and her special fur baby, Tripp; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Towler and pastor Don McClure officiating. Burial will follow Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gideons International, Care of Ridgeview Baptist Church, P.O. Box 477, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477 or Alzheimer's Association
, 22 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Hurd family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 21, 2021.