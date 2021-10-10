Esther "Lois" Smith, of Chesterfield, Va., entered eternal life on Friday, September 10, 2021 at age 69.
Lois was born on September 9, 1952 to Benjamin and Ailene Smith of Bassett Virginia. She attended G.W. Carver High School Fieldale, Va. Lois studied Elementary Education at Norfolk State University and mathematics at Virginia Commonwealth and Virginia State Universities.
She taught at Amelia Elementary School, Amelia, Va. Boushall Middle School and Elkhart Middle School, Richmond, Va. During her 33-year career as an educator, Lois received many accolades for her instructional mastery of mathematics.
Lois loved traveling to Las Vegas each year for her birthday week. She also had a passion for hosting get-togethers, preparing tasty meals and dining at her favorite restaurants, Versace, Miami, Smith & Wollensky, Vegas, Bull & Bear, Buckheads, The Jefferson, Richmond.
Lois' spirit is carried on by her husband of 47 years, Winston; daughters, Monique Sparks (Damon) D. Shontrese Morgan (Mark); sisters, Davilla Wooten (Vagola), Aubretta Seward (Donnie); grandchildren, Damon and Jai; several cousins, nieces, nephews and dearest of friends, Alma Bell (Chuck).
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 10, 2021.
My deepest sympathy to Lois' family. It was such a pleasure knowing her and being in her presence at church and on our many bus trips together. I will miss her.
Cordelia Dickerson
October 13, 2021
We´re sending our deepest sympathy to your family. Our prayers are with you all.
Louis & Deborah Taylor
Friend
October 12, 2021
Sincere prayers & condolences to the family...from The Akridge Family - Matthew, Lillie Mae and children!
Daphne Akridge Swindell
October 12, 2021
My sympathy and deep condolences I send to Lois´s family. She was the first person I met when we moved to Chesterfield in 1980. Lois was a deep family routed person. She enjoyed all of them and they enjoyed her.
We quickly became aquatinted with all her family. We shared birthdays holidays, weddings, and of course the sad times like this. I will miss my friend but she will always be in my heart. We will see each other again.
Lovingly,
Carlene & the Hamlin Family
Dorothy Carlene Hamlin
Friend
October 11, 2021
So Saddened.. About The Loss of "Lois". She was...My Neighborhood Friend on Sunset Drive/Bassett, Va.We Rode on Same School Bus to Mary Hunter Elementary, G.W.Carver High. Even Attended Norfolk State Together! Offspring of Wonderful Parents: Mr.Ben and Mrs.Ailene Smith! Mr.Ben was Our First African American Policeman in Bassett! Oh! What a Honor and History! "Lois" Had the Prettiest Smile! Will Always Cherish Our Friendship from Our Growing Up..Neighborhood! To: Smitty,Daughters, Grands and Lovely Sisters.. Davilla and Aubretta..You'll Have My Utmost Condolences and Love! (Richetta Anthonel Hairston/Neighbor/Bassett,Va)
Richetta Anthonel Hairston/Bassett,Vary
Friend
October 11, 2021
Memories go way back to high school days, riding that bus to Carver. My sincere condolences to Lois´ family! May God keep you and Bless all of you!
Valarie Akridge Dickson
School
October 10, 2021
My condolences. Rest In Peace classmate.
Nora Hodge DeSett
School
October 10, 2021
Love and Prayers for the family.
Paulette Copening
Friend
October 10, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to the family. I have many fond memories of growing up on the same street on Sunset Drive, Bassett Va. Visiting their home, attending the same church, singing on the church choir. Such a wonderful Family. So proud when Ben became the first black police chief of Bassett.
Robert N Hairston
October 10, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to the family and friends. I remember the Smiths family for many, many years. We lived in the same neighborhood growing up. I used to visit their home and attended church. Lois was very quiet and about her education. Which I read, she did awesome in her journey. Truly sorry that I didn't keep up with the after moving out of the neighborhood. May God bring peace and comfort to the family and friends