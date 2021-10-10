My sympathy and deep condolences I send to Lois´s family. She was the first person I met when we moved to Chesterfield in 1980. Lois was a deep family routed person. She enjoyed all of them and they enjoyed her. We quickly became aquatinted with all her family. We shared birthdays holidays, weddings, and of course the sad times like this. I will miss my friend but she will always be in my heart. We will see each other again. Lovingly, Carlene & the Hamlin Family

Dorothy Carlene Hamlin Friend October 11, 2021