Eugene Thomas DavidOn November 9, 2020, God called home his beloved son Eugene Thomas David at Sovah Health of Martinsville. Affectionately known as Big Daddy, Geno and Newdie he was born March 29, 1944, in Mayberry, W.Va., to the late Benjamin and Elsie David. He was preceded in death by two sons, Kojak David and Bruce David; two brothers, Benjamin David Jr and Leonard Keith David; and one sister, Deborah David.Eugene attended Lee M. Wade High School in Rocky Mount, Va. Later in life he moved to Pittsburgh, Pa., where he worked at the Steel Mill until it closed its doors. In early 2000 Eugene relocated back to his home of Union Hall, Va., he was employed by Rock 10 as a Security Guard and as a personal aide for Dr Arthur Sleeper.Eugene joined Lovely Valley Baptist Church in Wirtz, Va. at an early age. Later in life he moved his membership to First Baptist Church Martinsville, Va., where he was a member of the Trustee Ministry, the Male Chorus and the Mass Choir.He leaves to cherish his wife of 16 years, Scharlean Cook Randolph; two sons, Eugene David Jr. and Elbert David, both of Pittsburgh Pa.; four daughters, Velvet (James) Scurlark of Albany, Ga., Sophia David, Shawn Jones and Janene (Percy) Chapman, all of Pittsburgh, Pa.; a stepdaughter, Zanobia Prather of Waxhaw, N.C.; three brothers, Ronald (Lorraine) David of Southfield, Mich., Bernard David of Roanoke, Va., and Kenneth David of Rocky Mount, Va.; and four sisters, Vivian Edwards, Sylvia Armstrong and Mary Robinson, all of Union Hall, Va., and Brenda Cooley of Belton, S.C. Eugene had 30 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Eugene had a group of cousins and friends that he grew up with and remained very close to over the years whom he considered his brothers and sisters.Eugene will be remembered for being funny and also straight forward. He would do anything for someone but wouldn't hesitate to say what was on his mind. His character, strong will and personality was like no other. Funeral services for Mr. David will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home. A public viewing will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering, and social distancing will be required.Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.