Floyd Calvin McGee

September 12, 1941 - September 8, 2021

Floyd Calvin McGee, age 79, of Chase City, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. He was born September 12, 1941 in Chase City and was the son of the late Floyd Keeton McGee and the late Edith Garner McGee Newcomb.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Laura S. McGee. Calvin is survived by his daughter, Lori McGee Eggleston and husband, Thomas of Wilmington, N.C.; stepson, Stephen Turner; two granddaughters, Mallory Reese Eggleston and Ann Cambell Eggleston; and one stepgranddaughter, Quinn Turner. He is also survived by his stepsister, Betsy Newcomb Long; niece, Paige McCormick and husband, Chuck and their children; two special friends, Richard Brown and Fran McKenzie; and his devoted Pastor, Mike West and wife, Rachel.

He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Chase City where he loved to sing in the choir.

A memorial service was held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 350 N Marshall Street, Chase City, Virginia 23924. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery, 15315 Fancy Gap Highway, Cana, Virginia 24317. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in his memory to the Bluestone Band Boosters, 6825 Skipwith Road, Skipwith, VA 23968. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City will be handling the arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Centenary United Methodist Church
350 N Marshall Street, Chase City, VA
Oct
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery
15315 Fancy Gap Highway, Cana, VA

So sorry to hear of Calvin´s passing! I enjoyed working with him at Charles White´s Chevyland!
Janet Patterson
Work
September 23, 2021
