To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
10 Entries
My prayers are with you at this most difficult time. Praying God will comfort you all.
Tracey Jones
September 28, 2021
Melissa Estes
Melissa Estes
September 26, 2021
My prayers and deepest condolences. Mother Savannah will be truly missed. ❤
Jonna Wright
Friend
September 25, 2021
Our prayers and sympathy are with the family, praying God give you comfort and strength
Rogers and Peggy Wade
September 25, 2021
Condolences & prayers for the Craighead family Roberta Taylor Carter & sons
Roberta Taylor Carter
Neighbor
September 25, 2021
Savannah had such a sweet humble spirit, an angelic nature. Though our sorrow at her loss is great, we realize that she is residing now in her home on high, and we can find comfort in that. Love and sympathy are extended to the Craighead family from someone who found Ms. Savannah to be so special.
Gracie Agnew
Friend
September 24, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time of sorrow may God keep you in his care.
Lucille Huffman
Work
September 24, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Love John, Carolyn, Carla Hairston
Carla Hairston
September 23, 2021
Brenda and family, you are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Susan Haskins
Coworker
September 23, 2021
To Jean and all the family so sorry for your loss I miss my friend but God knows best I hope you all are doing fine and please take care and know that God has has you all God bless you and rest in peace miss Savannah ❣❣❣