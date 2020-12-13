Frances Anne Richardson Holland



February 9, 1937 - December 8, 2020



Anne Holland, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at her home in Fort Myers, Florida. She was born in Martinsville, Virginia on February 9, 1937, to the late James Armstrong Richardson and Ruth A. Hicks Richardson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ralph Jennings Holland.



Surviving are her daughter, Karen Janne Holland Carlisle and grandson, Christopher Hayden Carlisle of Fort Myers, Florida; only sister, Pearl Richardson Minter of Martinsville, Virginia, and two nieces, Deborah Blankenship and Michele Handy. There are nieces and nephews from her husband's side to mention as well, Dean Thomas, Cory Thomas, Ryan Thomas, Kimberly Redman, Barry Holland, and Brian Holland.



Anne graduated from Drewry Mason High School, where she met her husband, and later attended Lynchburg College. They were married on June 29, 1957. They spent their early married years in various locations such as Pennsylvania and Alabama, but eventually returned "home" to settle in Ridgeway.



Anne was very proud to be a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She loved music as her mother was a beautiful piano player. She was also an avid sports fan, especially of baseball, thanks to an Axton, Virginia hometown crush on a future MLB player. In her later years, she attended Boston Red Sox Spring Training games and had more fun than her grandson.



The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Discovery Village of Fort Myers for the excellent care and attention they provided to Anne in her last year and a half especially when the family could not visit due to restrictions, and to Hope Hospice for their care in her final days. Words cannot express our gratitude for your care of Miss Anne.



A service will not be held but the family will bring her home in the coming months. Please consider any donations to Hope Hospice.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 13, 2020.