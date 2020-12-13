Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances Anne Richardson Holland
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc - Fort Myers
2325 E Mall Dr
Fort Myers, FL
Frances Anne Richardson Holland

February 9, 1937 - December 8, 2020

Anne Holland, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at her home in Fort Myers, Florida. She was born in Martinsville, Virginia on February 9, 1937, to the late James Armstrong Richardson and Ruth A. Hicks Richardson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ralph Jennings Holland.

Surviving are her daughter, Karen Janne Holland Carlisle and grandson, Christopher Hayden Carlisle of Fort Myers, Florida; only sister, Pearl Richardson Minter of Martinsville, Virginia, and two nieces, Deborah Blankenship and Michele Handy. There are nieces and nephews from her husband's side to mention as well, Dean Thomas, Cory Thomas, Ryan Thomas, Kimberly Redman, Barry Holland, and Brian Holland.

Anne graduated from Drewry Mason High School, where she met her husband, and later attended Lynchburg College. They were married on June 29, 1957. They spent their early married years in various locations such as Pennsylvania and Alabama, but eventually returned "home" to settle in Ridgeway.

Anne was very proud to be a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She loved music as her mother was a beautiful piano player. She was also an avid sports fan, especially of baseball, thanks to an Axton, Virginia hometown crush on a future MLB player. In her later years, she attended Boston Red Sox Spring Training games and had more fun than her grandson.

The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Discovery Village of Fort Myers for the excellent care and attention they provided to Anne in her last year and a half especially when the family could not visit due to restrictions, and to Hope Hospice for their care in her final days. Words cannot express our gratitude for your care of Miss Anne.

A service will not be held but the family will bring her home in the coming months. Please consider any donations to Hope Hospice.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc - Fort Myers
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc - Fort Myers.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Anne and I were very close during high school, and I offer my sincere condolences to her daughter and grandson, and her sister, Pearl.
Ann Wagoner Plaster
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results