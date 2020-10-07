Frank Edward BakerDecember 11, 1933 -On December 11, 1933, Frank Edward Baker, weighing in at 16 pounds, was born at the home of his parents George Alexander Baker and Trudy Bell France, in Martinsville, Va. Prior to Frank's birth, his parents had lost four children, one daughter and three sons; two to whooping cough and, two to what we call today, SIDS. His parents later had three other sons: Billy, Henry, and Jerome.In later years, Frank's father remarried and had two sons: Gregory and Michael.At an early age, Frank accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savoir at Fayette Street Christian Church. He rededicated his life to Christ at Mount Olive East Church in Martinsville.Frank attended Albert Harris School. After graduating high school, he was drafted into the Army to serve during the Korean War. Frank served at a military prison in West Virginia for two years, 1951-1953, as a Military Police.In 1958, Frank graduated from Hampton Institute with a bachelor's degree in Industrial Technology with a concentration on Electronics. In 1960, he married his college and Jamaican sweetheart, Gloria Joyce Williams. He and Gloria made their home in Oklahoma City. While in Oklahoma, the Bakers were faithful members of Wildwood Christian Church.From 1962-1984, Frank taught electronics at Douglas High School, the only black high school during segregation. While teaching at Douglas High, Frank also taught math and electronics at OIC (Opportunities Industrialization Center) for seven years, and worked with Job Core in Guthrie, OK for four years. He was offered employment at George Washington University but declined because he had settled his family in Oklahoma. Frank was a business owner. Baker Reconning, an audio systems sound equipment repair shop, serving personal and commercial clients.In 1985, Frank moved to Suitland, Md. He acquired meaning employment with a movie theater repairing theater equipment, film. Frank also entertained retired veterans by showing movies in veteran centers/homes.Frank later moved back to Martinsville where he lived the remainder of his life.On Friday, October 2, 2020, Frank was called Home. Preceding his death, his parents, wife, Gloria, four brothers Billy, Henry, Jerome, Gregory.Those left to cherish his memories, two sons, Frank Jr., and Phillip (Felecia), five grand-children, and nine great-grands, and one brother Michael Baker.Frank will be missed but always in our hearts.Graveside Service for Mr. Baker will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Olive East Christian Church in Martinsville, Va. Due to the CDC guidelines, a face covering, and social distancing will be required.Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home of Martinsville, Va.