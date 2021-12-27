Frank L. Foley
October 13, 1935 - December 24, 2021
Frank L. Foley, 86, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at the Woltz Hospice Home. He was born in Henry County, Virginia on October 13, 1935 to the late Steve Franklin Foley and the late Wootsie Lee Joyce Foley. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Hale.
He was a member of the Blackberry Baptist Church and served in the National Guard.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Marie Turner Foley; daughter and son-in-law, Joyce Ann and Robert Kerrick Jr. of Ridgeway; grandson, Jacob Robert Kerrick and girlfriend, Megan Eanes; brother and sister-in-law, Ralph Eugene and Vinney Foley of Collinsville; sister, Louise Branch of Ridgeway and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Paul Eason, Dr. Matthew Arroyo, the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care and the Woltz Hospice Home for all the kindness shown Mr. Foley.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tony Lundy officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 730 E. Church St. #13, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Foley family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 27, 2021.