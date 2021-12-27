Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank L. Foley
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Frank L. Foley

October 13, 1935 - December 24, 2021

Frank L. Foley, 86, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at the Woltz Hospice Home. He was born in Henry County, Virginia on October 13, 1935 to the late Steve Franklin Foley and the late Wootsie Lee Joyce Foley. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Hale.

He was a member of the Blackberry Baptist Church and served in the National Guard.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Marie Turner Foley; daughter and son-in-law, Joyce Ann and Robert Kerrick Jr. of Ridgeway; grandson, Jacob Robert Kerrick and girlfriend, Megan Eanes; brother and sister-in-law, Ralph Eugene and Vinney Foley of Collinsville; sister, Louise Branch of Ridgeway and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Paul Eason, Dr. Matthew Arroyo, the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care and the Woltz Hospice Home for all the kindness shown Mr. Foley.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tony Lundy officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 730 E. Church St. #13, Martinsville, VA 24112.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Foley family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Dec
29
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Continued prayers for you all. Frank will be missed.
MARTY AND ROBIN GARRETT
December 28, 2021
So sorry to hear about Frank. He'll be so missed.
Rick Ferguson and Cornelia
Friend
December 27, 2021
To Joyce and family:
We are so sorry about your Dad. Goodbyes are never easy and we are praying for peace and comfort for you and your family today and in the days ahead.
We love you all,
Tommy, Tammy, Makenzie and Aaron
(Psalm 121)
Tammy Davis
Friend
December 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mr. Foley was such a nice man. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Carolyn Byrd Roop
Neighbor
December 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Lewis Underwood
Friend
December 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results